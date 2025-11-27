Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The AFC South suddenly has a pulse again. After dropping two of their last three, the 8-3 Colts have cracked the door wide open and invited the 7-5 Jaguars and 6-5 Texans right back into the title chase. What once looked like Indy's division to cruise through is now a three-team knife fight down the stretch.

Now the Indianapolis Colts return home licking their wounds from that overtime heartbreaker in Kansas City, hoping to steady the ship on Sunday afternoon against a surging Houston squad. But the Houston Texans aren't exactly rolling in quietly, they've rattled off three straight wins and come in fresher than Indy after taking down the Bills 23–19 on Thursday Night Football.

So here’s the million-dollar question: Can Shane Steichen's Colts regroup in their own building and slam the brakes on Houston's momentum… or are we about to find out that this AFC South race is just getting started?

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans kick-off time

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans play on Sunday, Nov. 30, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Kick-off is set at 1 pm ET or 10 am PT.

Team news & squads

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts might have stumbled in the standings, but there's no denying they're still an offensive juggernaut. Indy is pouring in 31 points per game, the most in the NFL, and moving the ball at will with 384 total yards per contest. That includes 245.2 through the air and a punishing 138.8 on the ground. The defense isn't far behind either, giving up just 20.8 points per game (9th-best in the league) while surrendering 342.7 yards per game.

At the controls, Daniel Jones has been the model of efficiency, racking up 2,840 passing yards, hitting 69.1% of his throws, and tossing 17 touchdowns. When Indy turns to the ground game, it's all about Jonathan Taylor, who's already piled up 1,197 rushing yards and continues to bulldoze defenses. Out wide, Michael Pittman Jr. has been Jones' go-to weapon, leading the team with 59 grabs for 607 yards and seven scores. On the other side of the ball, Nick Cross has been a tackling machine, logging 77 total stops (46 solo), while Laiatu Latu sets the tone in the pass rush with six sacks.

The Colts have far fewer names on the list, but their situation carries plenty of intrigue. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle) and quarterback Anthony Richardson (eye) are both eligible to return from injured reserve, but neither has been activated yet. In other words, Indy is keeping its cards close to the chest. If and when Richardson returns could become one of the biggest storylines of the stretch run… just not this week.

Houston Texans team news

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans aren't nearly as explosive, but they’re built like a brick wall on defense, the kind of unit that drags opponents into deep water. Houston scores 22.1 points per game (21st) but gives up just 16.5 per outing, the second-stingiest defense in the entire NFL. They gain 323.4 yards per game, splitting that into 215.7 passing and 107.6 rushing, while opposing offenses are suffocated to 264.3 total yards per game.

Under center, C.J. Stroud continues to look like the real deal with 1,702 passing yards, 66.5% accuracy, and 11 touchdown strikes. Nick Chubb anchors the ground game with 435 rushing yards, while Nico Collins has stepped up as Stroud's top target, hauling in 52 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Azeez Al-Shaair is everywhere, leading the club with 71 tackles (34 solo), and Danielle Hunter has been an every-down nightmare for opposing quarterbacks with 11 sacks.

The Texans limp into Week 13 with the injury report doing them no favors. C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol and is officially questionable, leaving Houston's entire offensive rhythm in limbo. Linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion), and corner Ajani Carter (hamstring) are also listed as questionable, putting major strain on a defensive unit that has carried this team for most of the season. And to make matters worse, veteran safety Jimmie Ward has already been ruled OUT with a foot injury, a massive loss for a secondary that’s already hanging on by dental floss.

Watch and live stream Colts vs Texans in the USA

The Colts vs Texans game in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Colts vs Texans worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Colts vs Texans tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Colts vs Texans Fantasy Football

Even though he showed up on the injury report, Daniel Jones is still on track to suit up in Week 13, but fantasy managers may want to temper expectations. Against a stingy Texans unit, he profiles more as a QB2 than a locked-in starter. And speaking of Houston's defense, they've been a brick wall against running backs, giving up the 11th-fewest fantasy points and the fourth-fewest rushing yards to the position. That likely pulls Jonathan Taylor back down to earth, still an RB1, sure, but no longer the weekly cheat code he's been when the Colts offense is rolling downhill.

For Houston, all eyes remain on C.J. Stroud, who is still working his way through concussion protocol. The clock’s ticking — he has until Saturday to get the green light for the showdown with Indianapolis.

In the meantime, the Texans backfield now belongs fully to Woody Marks. The fourth-round rookie has slammed the door on any committee talk, logging double-digit carries in six straight games and at least 14 rushing attempts in each of the past three weeks. His career-best 74 yards on Thursday night only reinforces the trend, and he'll look to ride that wave straight into Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

The passing game, though, took a step back. After three straight monster outings with Davis Mills under center, Nico Collins finally cooled off in the win over Buffalo. He caught all three of his targets for 55 yards, snapping a streak of three consecutive games with 75+ receiving yards and 10+ targets. This week brings another huge test, and maybe a huge opportunity. The Colts just got torched by Rashee Rice for 141 yards on eight grabs, proving their secondary can spring leaks. If Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense start applying scoreboard pressure, Houston might need Collins to go full superhero mode to keep pace.

Colts vs Texans Game Predictions

The 8-3 Colts just got hit with the full Patrick Mahomes experience on Sunday — and it stung. Indy watched a 20–9 lead at Arrowhead evaporate before falling 23–20 in overtime, and yes… a little help from the league office didn't hurt Kansas City's comeback either. Now Shane Steichen's bunch has to prove they’re not just smoke and mirrors by bouncing back against a nasty divisional rival.

Enter the 6-5 Texans, riding a three-game heater with two of those wins coming against AFC South competition. But here's the catch: Houston hasn't beaten a winning team on the road all season. Somebody's walking into this matchup pretending to be a contender, and somebody's walking out exposed.

Defensively, this Texans unit is the real deal. They punch first, they punch last, and they make star players look ordinary. Would it really be shocking if Jonathan Taylor gets bottled up for the second straight week? Because the way things feel right now, that early-season Colts magic is starting to fade like confetti from last year's parade. Indy better come ready, because Houston is showing up with receipts.

Colts vs Texans Betting Odds

Spread

Texans +4.5 (-110)

Colts -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texans: +185

Colts: -225

Total

44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Form

IND - Form All Kansas City Chiefs 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 25 Atlanta Falcons W

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans W

Los Angeles Chargers 24 - 38 Indianapolis Colts W HOU - Form All Houston Texans 23 - 19 Buffalo Bills W

Tennessee Titans 13 - 16 Houston Texans W

Houston Texans 36 - 29 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos L

Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers W

Head-to-Head Record

IND Last 5 matches HOU 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Houston Texans 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 27 - 29 Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts 19 - 23 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 20 - 31 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 32 Houston Texans

