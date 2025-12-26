Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The lone Boxing Day encounter of the Premier League this season sees Manchester United host Newcastle United on Friday night.

The Red Devils were the better side against an in-form Aston Villa but ended up on the losing side. Ruben Amorim's men moved the ball better despite missing key personnel like Bryan Mbuemo and Amad Diallo in the attack. But it was Morgan Rogers who feasted on a naive defence. Matheus Cunha's goal drew them level, but it wasn't enough ultimately. The biggest worry of the night was, however, losing Bruno Fernandes to a hamstring injury. This injury could potentially derail Manchester United's campaign as the ever-present captain limped away in the first half. They remained 7th in the table and missed the chance to enter the Champions League spots. They are aiming to end Newcastle United's two-game winning run against them.

For the nth time this season, Newcastle gave away a lead and dropped points from a winning position. This time, it was an early two-goal advantage to a struggling Chelsea side. The dropped points from winning positions tally now stands at 13 as Nick Woltemade's brace goes to waste. Eddie Howe was fuming as he believed his side was denied a stonewall penalty. However, it was the right kind of performance from his side after falling flat in the derby last weekend. The Magpies, who are 11th now, can draw level with Manchester United if they get a win and can even overtake them if they win by a margin of two goals or more.

Kickoff on Friday, December 26 at 15:00 ET / 20:00 BST.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Fernandes' injury further weakens United's options in the middle of the park. Casemiro will return from his one-game suspension, but the manager will have no choice but to partner him with Manuel Ugarte, who utterly looks out of sorts. Kobbie Mainoo could've grabbed these opportunities with open hands had he been fit. Lisandro Martinez is another option in the middle of the park, but his services are best used in the back line. With Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt still unavailable, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are struggling to hold the backline. In attack, Cunha is excellent as ever, but Benjamin Sesko's worrying form causes some concerns for the manager. Joshua Zirkzee might earn a recall, or one Jack Fletcher or Shea Lacey might even be handed a surprise debut.

Predicted Lineup: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount; Zirkzee

Newcastle United team news

Woltemade is in scorching form after another brace. It remains to be seen if Yoane Wissa can make his Premier League debut alongside Woltemade. Howe deployed a three-man back at times, and that could be the system which utlises both forwards and also provides some extra steel at the back as they try to see out games. The impressive Lewis Miley might continue at right-back as Joelinton looks to return to the fold. Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes are eyeing starting roles as well. The Magpies, too, have their fair share of injury concerns as Nick Pope, Valentino Livramento, Daniel Burn, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and William Osula are all ruled out.

Predicted Lineup: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinto; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

