Getty
Where next for Thiago Silva?! Former Chelsea captain terminates contract with Fluminense and becomes free agent ahead of January transfer window
Return to Europe: Why Thiago Silva left Fluminense
Silva is, having retired from international football in 2022, ready to stake a claim for selection in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. He believes that playing in Europe will give him a better chance of proving his worth to Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti.
He has 113 caps to his name and has represented his country at the last four World Cups, dating back to 2010. Silva bowed out after Qatar 2022 and returned to his roots at Fluminense in 2024 - representing them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Farewell to a legend: Emotional statement from Fluminense
The Brazilian outfit said in a statement confirming the departure of a home-grown icon: “Fluminense FC announces that defender Thiago Silva formalised, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (12/16), at the Carlos Castilho Training Center, his contract termination with the club.
“Formed in the youth categories of the Tricolor, Thiago ends his second stint with the club's professional team. Champion of the 2007 Copa do Brasil, the captain tallies 212 games and 19 goals wearing the tricolor armor.
“Thiago Silva, who returned to the club last year as a legend of world football, leaves a legacy of dedication and love for Fluminense. The club thanks the athlete for all his dedication and professionalism throughout his journey and wishes him great success in his new endeavor.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Terry calls on Chelsea to bring Silva back to Stamford Bridge
Silva has seen a return to Serie A giants Milan speculated on, but another former Chelsea captain - John Terry - is hoping to see the South American stalwart back at Stamford Bridge. He previously took in 155 appearances for the Blues, helping them to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs.
Terry has said in a video on TikTok: “Thiago Silva is available. Now, listen to me, a man with great experience, a man with a great relationship with our football club. His two kids [Isago and Iago] are in our academy, no doubt he's going to be back in London over here with his family for Christmas.
“I would love to see this man back at our football club playing alongside these players. Now, I'm not saying he has to play every week, but just the experience he can bring, playing alongside someone like that.
“Probably goes back to my role under Antonio Conte in 2017 when we won the league. I didn't play, but I had a role to play within the group, be that buffer between the players, the manager, the owners, and have that bit of experience where, sometimes, when you're going through a tough spell or when you're going through a good spell as well, you know what to say, what to deliver, and he certainly brings that as well.
“So, Thiago Silva, back to Chelsea, that would make everyone very, very happy, me included in that, so who knows? I'm just throwing it out there. Thiago, we love you.”
- Getty
Family ties & World Cup dream: Silva wants contract in Europe
A return to England would allow Silva to be closer to his sons, who are looking to forge their own professional careers by progressing through the ranks at Chelsea. Their mother, Isabelle da Silva, is also in west London.
The Blues, who are working under Italian coach Enzo Maresca, have endured injury issues at the back this term - with England international centre-half Levi Colwill ruled out for the season with knee ligament damage.
Silva could be a shrewd addition for the Blues as his vast experience is put to good use across Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup competition, while also coming into contention for World Cup selection with Brazil. He can be snapped up immediately after dropping into the free agent pool.
Advertisement