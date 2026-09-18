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Thomas Tuchel rings the changes! Trent Alexander-Arnold & Cole Palmer recalled to England squad as Phil Foden & Jordan Henderson dropped
Tuchel welcomes back exiled stars for Nations League
Tuchel has officially begun the process of rebuilding the England national team by recalling high-profile duo Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the fold for the upcoming international break. Both players were notable absentees from the recent World Cup campaign in North America, but their domestic form has forced the German manager to reconsider his options. Palmer, who endured a difficult end to the previous season, has looked revitalised under Xabi Alonso this term, while Alexander-Arnold has established himself as a regular starter at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho.
The inclusion of these stars signals a significant shift in Tuchel's tactical approach as he prepares his side for clashes against Spain, Croatia, and Czechia. Palmer has already contributed four goals and two assists for Chelsea this season, proving his worth as one of the Premier League's most creative influences. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold's versatility and delivery from the right flank have been sorely missed by the Three Lions, particularly given the recent lack of depth in the full-back positions.
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Fresh blood joins the Three Lions ranks
In addition to the returning veterans, Tuchel has lived up to his promise of refreshing the squad with youth. Liverpool’s 18-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha, who impressed in England's World Cup warm-up fixtures, has been handed his first senior competitive call-up. He is joined by Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has been in scintillating form on the south coast.
The 27-man selection also includes a first call-up under the current management for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, alongside Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Arsenal’s teenage prospect Myles Lewis-Skelly. Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin also makes a return to the international stage to bolster the attacking options.
Big names miss out in ruthless cull
While the new arrivals generate excitement, the headlines are equally focused on those left behind. Manchester City's Phil Foden is perhaps the most shocking omission, as he fails to make the cut alongside Chelsea's Jordan Henderson. Henderson’s exclusion marks a stark contrast to the World Cup, where his inclusion sparked significant debate. Furthermore, Tuchel has shown a ruthless streak by omitting Arsenal's Noni Madueke and Chelsea captain Reece James.
Injuries have also played a part in the squad composition. Inter Milan defender John Stones is sidelined with a thigh problem, while Brighton’s Jason Steele has been called up to replace the injured Dean Henderson in goal. Other notable absentees include Saudi-based strikers Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins, as well as Dan Burn and Djed Spence.
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Full England squad list
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
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