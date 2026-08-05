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UEFA Nations League A

UEFA Nations League A Overview

PFA Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Zola returns to Italy setup amidst a complete overhaul of the Azzurri

The Italian Football Federation has officially confirmed that legendary forward Gianfranco Zola will return to the national team setup in a prominent backroom role. Zola joins an elite management team tasked with modernising the Azzurri, working alongside newly appointed head coach Roberto Mancini and technical director Claudio Ranieri.

G. ZolaItaly
imago-sport-1080354154.jpg

Italy in shambles! Maldini & Leonardo quit FIGC already

Italian football has been plunged into fresh chaos following the sensational resignations of Paolo Maldini and Leonardo just 16 days into their tenure. The high-profile duo decided to walk away from the FIGC project after the federation blocked their chosen candidate for the national team job, Andrea Pirlo.

ItalyP. Maldini
Austria v Germany - International Friendly

Ex-Arsenal academy chief explains motivation for new Germany role

Former Arsenal academy director Per Mertesacker has spoken out about his new challenge after being confirmed as the incoming sporting managing director of the German Football Association (DFB). The 2014 World Cup winner is set to play a pivotal role in the nation's footballing future, joining the setup at the same time as legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

GermanyP. Mertesacker
DFB Press Conference

Klopp sparks 'incredible euphoria' but Hamann warns of DFB challenges

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp as Germany’s new national team head coach has sparked a wave of optimism across the country not seen in many years. Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes the presence of the charismatic coach alone is enough to transform the national mood, though he insists significant tactical hurdles still lie ahead for the squad.

J. KloppGermany
imago-sport-1059683211.jpg

When Pirlo will be named new Italy boss as four-year deal agreed

Andrea Pirlo is set to be named the new Italy head coach early next week after agreeing terms on a four-year contract. The former World Cup winner emerged as the primary candidate for the national team job after Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola declined the federation's initial approaches, paving the way for his return to the Azzurri set-up.

A. PirloItaly
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UEFA Nations League A, fixtures & results

Wednesday 23 September
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
Germany badge
Germany
GER
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
Thursday 24 September
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
France badge
France
FRA
More

Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC18124235142140
D
L
W
W
W
2Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF18115245321338
D
W
W
W
W
3New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution179352821730
D
W
D
L
W
4Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC179263223929
W
L
L
W
W
5New York City FC crestNew York City FC187563124726
D
W
W
L
D

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps17104338172134
D
D
L
W
L
2Los Angeles FC crestLos Angeles FC19104535191634
D
W
W
W
W
3San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes18103537241333
L
D
L
W
L
4Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC179262524129
W
W
D
D
W
5Real Salt Lake crestReal Salt Lake178362925427
D
L
L
D
W
More

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Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
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Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Nations League Final will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Munich's Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. The Allianz Arena is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the teams left in the competition, in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase UEFA Nations League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.