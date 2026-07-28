Rodri undergoes successful surgery on back injury as Man City issue statement

With Rodri being heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, new City manager Enzo Maresca addressed the ongoing noise surrounding the Spaniard's future prior to the operation: "First of all, we have to say that around big players there is always speculation. So I’m not worried about that, it’s normal, also because they won the World Cup - he is one of the best players.

"I think every manager wants to have Rodri, because he’s a top player. But now, surgery on Monday, and then he needs holiday, he needs to rest, recovery, and then he will be back here with us."

City have now released an official statement confirming the procedure, which reads: "Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery. The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation."