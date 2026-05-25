Morgan Gibbs-White & Murillo form part of Nottingham Forest ‘kick on’ plan after relegation battle, Europa League semi-final run & season of four managers

Forest entered the 2025-26 campaign full of hope and expectation, with Nuno Espirito Santo having delivered European qualification. He was gone before a first continental outing in 30 years took place, with managerial reins being handed to Ange Postecoglou.

That proved to be a disastrous appointment, with the Australian taking in eight winless games at the helm before being unceremoniously sacked. Sean Dyche briefly steadied the ship, but failed to convince with his brand of football and became another victim of the Reds’ revolving door policy.

Vitor Pereira ultimately steered Forest to Premier League safety, while reaching the Europa League semi-finals, and is expected to remain in place through a transfer window that should deliver more comings and goings.

Enigmatic owner Evangelos Marinakis will have plenty of input when it comes to squad building, with the Greek billionaire renowned for his no-nonsense approach to business. He will not sanction sales unless Forest stand to benefit in sporting and financial senses.

Brazilian defender Murillo has signed a new contract, bringing exit rumours to a close there, while the hope is that Gibbs-White - on the back of an 18-goal season that somehow did not deliver a place in England’s World Cup squad - can be convinced to stay put.