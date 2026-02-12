Sean Dyche sacked after 114 days in charge as Nottingham Forest prepare to make Premier League history with fourth manager of the season

Dyche told reporters of his future after being booed off against Wolves - with Forest fans having grown increasingly disillusioned with his brand of football: “People can demand change, and then it’s always up to owners whether they change or not.

“I just work very hard. I care about this club. I’ve made that clear. I’m working very hard. I’m not saying the players are not, by the way, but we certainly are as a staff, that’s what you do. You know, we work very hard. If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him, and that’s the way football is now, that’s just the reality of it.”

Ex-Forest striker Rob Earnshaw told GOAL recently of why charismatic Marinakis, who is never afraid of making big decisions, is good for the game: “I enjoy him being involved. I think it’s been unbelievable and he deserves a lot of credit because he hasn’t just invested in the football club, he has fully invested himself in order to take the club to be successful. It has been a hell of a journey, a hell of a few years, but it wouldn’t be Forest if it was boring and we didn’t have personalities.

“Football is about personalities, so I love that. They shouldn’t just be sat there and you never hear from them in the box. They are part of the football club and their personality comes out. I’m all for that.”