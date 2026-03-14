How long will Vitor Pereira get? Ex-Nottingham Forest star assesses ‘crazy’ four-manager season

Asked for his take on goings on at the City Ground, former Reds striker Harewood - speaking in association with casinos zonder cruks - told GOAL: “It's crazy, isn't it? It's mad, it is really, really mad. Obviously, those days have gone of having a manager be there for a while to try and put his feet under the table. No manager's got time nowadays. It's literally sink or swim.

“I get it, but at the same time, you need stability, whatever direction you're going. And it all goes hand in hand. If you've got, not just Forest, obviously it's really close to my heart, but any club really, if you've got an owner going in there and he's brought a manager in, the players need to see the owner and the manager singing off the same hymn sheet, regardless of situations, because you need time.

“It's so difficult being a coach. I've done my badges and I know what it's like when you're coaching kids. It takes time to get into them what you want them to try and achieve. And you just haven’t got time nowadays to go and do that. Especially when you're playing in high-intensity games, games that mean a lot, games that you need to win to get through to next stages when you want to progress, go and win a trophy. And you haven’t got time for if, buts or maybes, because you've got to go in there to look at winning games.”