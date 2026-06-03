‘Not because of Lionel Messi’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup-winning mindset explained as Portuguese GOAT takes aim at missing medal

Ronaldo will, like Messi, be gracing FIFA’s flagship event for a sixth time when doors in the United States, Canada and Mexico swing open. Nobody has previously achieved that feat, with the history books continuing to be rewritten.

Argentine icon Messi is back for another shot at the most prestigious of prizes, having hoisted that golden trophy aloft at the end of a thrilling tournament in 2022. The expectation is that he, after turning 39 on June 24, will slip into international retirement once a major competition in the U.S. comes to a close.

Ronaldo may head down the same path, having already passed his 41st birthday. He has been showing no sign of slowing down with club or country - becoming a Saudi Pro League title winner at Al-Nassr in 2026. There remains a determination on his part to reach 1,000 career goals before any thought is given to hanging up record-shattering boots.

CR7 would, however, edge a step closer to that end date if a World Cup crown were to be captured alongside Bruno Fernandes and Co. Having achieved so much, there are few targets that motivate him quite as much as delivering on the expectations of his nation.