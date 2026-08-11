Arsenal target Barcelona defender Jules Kounde after missing out on Ezri Konsa

Arsenal are actively monitoring the situation of Blaugrana defender Kounde as they look to strengthen their backline, as per Sport. The Premier League side are closely tracking the versatile Frenchman during the crucial final days of the transfer window.

Barcelona are currently focusing on balancing their books to generate essential salary cap space. Following the departure of Ronald Araujo and the impending €40 million sale of Marc Casado, the Catalan giants remain open to further outgoings. Should a substantial offer arrive, Barcelona would reportedly be willing to part ways with Kounde. The defender has already reported for pre-season training, but his long-term future at the club remains increasingly uncertain.