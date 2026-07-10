Getty
How do you keep Erling Haaland quiet? Legendary England defender attempts to answer that question as Three Lions are given ‘key’ to World Cup quarter-final success
Kane & Bellingham starring for England
In an ongoing bid to bring 60 years of hurt to a close, England have made their way into the last eight of another major tournament - having previously reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and back-to-back European Championship finals.
Key men have been shining under the brightest of sporting spotlights, with Jude Bellingham reminding everybody why he enjoys ‘Galactico’ status at Real Madrid. In the striking department, record-breaking captain Harry Kane is delivering career-best form.
- GOAL
Quarter-final clash with Norway taking place in Miami
Kane remains full of goals and will pose a clear and obvious threat to Norway in Florida. His opposite number - Manchester City frontman Haaland - will be keeping England’s defensive unit on their toes at the other end of the field.
Haaland has seven World Cup goals to his name at present, while Kane is one effort back in the Golden Boot stakes. Both men will be eager to keep themselves in the hunt for that individual award when locking horns at the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise.
How do you keep prolific Haaland quiet?
Quizzed on how you set about trying to contain performers of Haaland’s ilk, 59-cap former England centre-half Walker - speaking in association with World Cup betting - told GOAL: “Let's be fair, it's the World Cup, there's some fantastic footballers out there, so it's always going to be difficult.
“People like Haaland and [Kylian] Mbappe, they don't always get involved in the game, but they've got that moment of brilliance. I think concentration is going to be the key when we play Norway. Because, as we all see, you can keep Haaland quiet for 98 minutes and the 99th minute he pops up and scores two goals. Concentration is going to be the key, and the unity.
“When you get a man sent off like we did [in the last-16 against Mexico], the collective unity of the team is what gets them the result. The individuals score goals, but the collective unity, you can see that everyone had bought into it: ‘We ain't coming off this pitch conceding the goal after [Jarell] Quansah got sent off’.
“I think that has got to buy into it. And once the whole team buys into it, like I saw when we played in the World Cup, that starts to escalate. As the rounds go, that unity becomes tighter, and I think that's what they've got to tap into.
“And it isn't about one defender marking Haaland, it's about everybody playing their part, everybody getting tight, everybody running in front, because you know he's a danger man.
“I don't think the whole game is about Haaland, not in the slightest. We've got to win our battles all over the pitch. But the unity, what they've tapped into against Mexico, they've got to bring that to the party also against Norway.”
- Getty Images
Tactical tinkering required from Tuchel
With Quansah serving a two-match suspension for the red card that he picked up at the Azteca Stadium, and Chelsea skipper Reece James having been nursing an injury of late, England do have defensive concerns to contend with ahead of a meeting with Haaland.
Thomas Tuchel does, however, have enough quality at his disposal that a spot of tactical tinkering can take place without disrupting the collective blueprint. If the Three Lions can keep one potent No.9 quiet this weekend, then there is every chance that they will move another step closer to emulating the immortals of 1966.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting