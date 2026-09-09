Harry Kane has ‘hat in the ring’ for 2026 Ballon d’Or but is not guaranteed Golden Ball - with ex-England striker discussing ‘best player in the world’

The Ballon d’Or is supposed to be a prize that rewards ability, not trophy wins. All-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated that scene over the course of the last 20 years or so, but have started to see their respective crowns passed on.

If talent is being recognised, not medals, should that ranking system see France forward Mbappe climb to the summit - with the 27-year-old boasting pace and goal-scoring instincts that set him apart from many of his contemporaries?

When that question was put to 1999 Treble winner Cole, the ex-Manchester United striker - who knows all about hitting the back of the net - said: “The best player in the world? He's up there, isn't he? He's up there. If you look at what he's done, not just for France, but for Real Madrid and teams like that, you've got to put him up there.

“If you ask people who they believe is the best player in the world now, his name will be bandied about all the time. But like I said, it depends on what people's views are on how they judge certain things, to why they get to who wins the Ballon d'Or.”