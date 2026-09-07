Kylian Mbappé has no intention of hiding away in the Ballon d'Or race, as the French striker mounted a strong defence of his chances of claiming the award for Real Madrid.

His comments came in an extract from an interview with "France Football" magazine, due to be broadcast in full over the coming period.

Hours before the announcement of the list of nominees, Mbappé told Marca newspaper: "I have a feeling that I am capable of winning it this year, and that is why I have not moved away from this goal," confirming that the Ballon d'Or remains one of his main short-term objectives.

The Real Madrid striker built his case around the individual nature of the award, hitting back at those who criticise him for failing to win collective titles last season.

He said: "It is an individual award, and what the player has produced at an individual level is what is considered."

"People say I have not won titles, but I have never seen a unanimous Ballon d'Or given to a player who achieved everything every time," he added. "I do not know if there has ever been a player who won it with 100% of the votes, and that means there is always someone who feels he did not deserve it."

The World Cup remains Mbappé's most prominent argument. He finished the tournament as top scorer and won the Golden Boot, an achievement he takes huge pride in.

"To become the all-time top scorer at the World Cup, and to surpass all the great legends of the sport throughout history in the most important tournament in existence, is something that draws attention, a global event," he said.

He continued: "To finish major competitions as top scorer, where the best players in the world take part, is important. History must always be rewarded."

His verdict was blunt. "Who will I vote for? Myself."

"But I understand those who vote differently, we are not in a dictatorship of thought," he added. "When I look at the arguments, and when I look at the competition, I tell myself that my winning the award would not be a theft."

Mbappé's remarks land at a crucial moment. "France Football" will announce the list of thirty nominees for the seventieth edition of the award tomorrow, in a season where no player holds a clear advantage.

The assessment period runs until 19 July, the day Spain were crowned World Cup winners at the expense of Argentina. Rodri claimed the award for best player of the tournament, making the Spanish midfielder one of Mbappé's most prominent rivals.

One clear obstacle stands in the Frenchman's way: the absence of major titles from his season.

Real Madrid failed to end the campaign with silverware, and France fell short at the World Cup. Mbappé could not crown his outstanding individual numbers with a major collective title.

That factor has often shaped the Ballon d'Or race in recent years, weighing Mbappé's huge goalscoring achievements against the importance of collective titles when the winner is decided.

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