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'Gio has to be the one to do that' - Freddy Adu believes Reyna's unique skillset is crucial for the USMNT to succeed in 2026 World Cup
Reyna must share leadership burden with Pulisic and McKennie
While being in a position to call upon proven performers in Europe, such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, the U.S. cannot afford to lean too heavily on a couple of individuals. Responsibility for providing creativity and goal threat must be shared across multiple shoulders.
That is where Reyna, as one of the most technically-gifted players that American soccer has ever produced, comes in. Adu, who knows all about the pressure of trying to deliver on expectations, has said: “I'm a very big believer in an attacking midfielder being able to connect everything. And that's why I always said that Gio has to be the one to do that.”
The challenge has been set, with Reyna - who is now plying his club trade at Borussia Monchengladbach - needing to prove that he is capable of becoming another game-changing option for the USMNT.
- GOAL
Why Reyna could have a crucial role to play for the USMNT
Asked to pick out the players that have to perform well in order for the United States to be successful this summer, Adu - speaking exclusively to GOAL via the home of World Cup betting - said: “I think it's Pulisic. I think when he's playing real well, I feel like the team sort of feeds off of that. He is the best player on the team. When your best player, when your biggest player is humming, is on point and playing well, it spreads through the team and everybody steps up to play well. I think he is that player.
“I'm a very big believer in an attacking midfielder being able to connect everything. And that's why I always said that Gio has to be the one to do that. He's the one with the skill set to do all that. But he's not playing right now and that's a big problem.
“You've got to be in good form going into a World Cup. This is a World Cup after all. So it's going to be tough because he's the one that can unlock the offense, he can unlock Pulisic and he can unlock McKennie, he can unlock [Folarin] Balogun.”
Reyna needs minutes amid lack of club action
Reyna has taken in 16 appearances for Gladbach this season, but the most recent of those came on January 17 and starting berths have been hard to come by. He has still been given the nod for friendly dates with Belgium and Portugal, as Pochettino keeps faith with undoubted potential.
Quizzed on whether Reyna needs to figure in every warm-up game before the World Cup gets underway, Adu added: “I do think so, because he does need the minutes. He needs to be in game shape and game form.
“When you're not playing, it's different. When you're training all the time and you're training well and whatnot, it's another thing to be in the game and be in game shape. It's completely different. So he does need that. If he doesn't get that, it's going to be tough for him to be a starter for the World Cup.”
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Will Pochettino continue to show trust in Reyna?
Reyna endured a tough time during and in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 World Cup, as his working relationship with former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter fell under the microscope. He does appear to have a better understanding with Pochettino.
Pressed on whether the Argentine tactician - who is only under contract until the United States’ World Cup campaign comes to a close - will continue to show trust in Reyna, Adu said: “I do think Poch is going to be open to Gio. He did add him to the recent call-up, so he is still open. Even though Gio hasn't been playing, he did add him, so that bodes well for Gio.
“I do think he does have him in mind. And I do think that he has realised what Gio can bring to the team. So right now, it is up to Gio to really try and get himself in the best shape possible and force his way into the team and get some playing time. Just get as much playing time as you can.”
The USMNT will face Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. They will remain at that venue for a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal. Two more high-profile friendly dates - against Senegal and Germany - will carry Pochettino’s side into the World Cup finals, potentially with Reyna rediscovering a spark in his game.