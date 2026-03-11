Goal.com
Live
Gio Reyna USMNT GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Meet the USMNT: Gio Reyna remains the most debated player in American soccer - but does his talent earn him a place at the World Cup?

GOAL continues its Meet the USMNT series by examining the ongoing debate surrounding the team's most hard-to-assess star.

There's a reason that, even now, Gio Reyna remains the most fiercely debated player in the U.S. Men's National Team pool. For all the setbacks along the way, a sizable portion of American soccer still believes the mercurial playmaker could make the difference at the upcoming World Cup.

It's easy to see why. At his best, Reyna is a singular talent in American soccer. He's quick and decisive on the ball, a player who has the ability to change a game in the final third. Those types of players aren't easy to come by, which is why Reyna has gotten so many opportunities at the top level despite club struggles.

That brings us to this summer. Those struggles are largely continuing, as Reyna, to date, hasn't carved out a consistent role with his new club, Borussia Monchengladbach. He was, however, fantastic for the USMNT during his run in the fall. That performance added more fuel to the fire in the great Reyna debate, keeping the 23-year-old midfielder as the program's biggest talking point.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Gio Reyna.

Previous Meet the USMNT: Christian Pulisic | Folarin Balogun| Chris Richards | Tim Ream| Antonee Robinson | Weston McKennie

  • Gio Reyna NYCFCNYCFC

    Where he's from

    There are few more names more synonymous with the USMNT than "Reyna." It's what happens when that name is associated with one of the best players American soccer has ever seen.

    Claudio Reyna, Gio's father, is an all-time great, having earned 112 caps and gone to four World Cups. Notably, he was named to the Team of the Tournament at the 2002 tournament, becoming the only American to receive that honor.

    Reyna's mom, Danielle, was pretty good herself. After starring at the University of North Carolina alongside Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly, she, then known as Danielle Egan, went on to make six appearances for the U.S. Women's National Team.

    All of that is to say that soccer was very much in Reyna's blood. Born in Sunderland during his father's time in England, Reyna was raised in Bedford, New York, and went on to play for New York City FC throughout his youth career. In 2019, though, he left home at the age of 16 to sign with German giants Borussia Dortmund.

    • Advertisement
  • Holstein Kiel v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    The journey

    After spending some time in Dortmund's academy system, Reyna looked like the next American to break through at Dortmund, following in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic. He did that beginning in January 2020, breaking Pulisic's record to become the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga at just 17 years and 66 days.

    He went on to make 15 appearances that season before properly breaking through in the next one, scoring seven goals and making 46 appearances to really announce himself on the highest level. From that peak, though, there's been a steady dip as injuries have taken their toll.

    In the years since, Reyna's minutes have steadily declined due to missed games and a lack of form. A loan to Nottingham Forest didn't work out. A one-season return to Dortmund resulted in a semi-consistent role as a substitute. Eventually, all involved decided it was time for a change, and Reyna left the club this past summer to sign with Borussia Monchengladbach.

  • Gio Reyna Borussia Monchengladbach 2025-26Getty

    Club situation

    The move to Gladbach was designed to give Reyna a much-needed fresh start. It was a slight step down the ladder, but one to a familiar place within the Bundesliga. It was also one that came with a ready-made comfort zone with Reyna's closest friend, USMNT teammate Joe Scally, already at the club.

    Unfortunately, it's largely been more of the same. The American has played in spurts, but those spurts have been hard to maintain. He's played just 399 minutes across 13 matches and has yet to provide a goal or assist for Gladbach. His most recent real run of games came in December when he started four in a row. Since Dec. 19, though, he's played just 26 minutes due to injury issues.

    Despite all of that, Reyna remains a player fresh on the mind of USMNT fans, largely because of his talent and track record on the international stage.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Gio Reyna USMNT 2024USA Today

    National team history

    There is the elephant in the room here. The situation at the 2022 World Cup will always be part of Reyna's story, unfortunately for him. Gregg Berhalter opted not to play the midfielder, who he said had been dealing with injury issues. Reyna's parents then revealed a domestic abuse incident from Berhalter's time as a student at the University of North Carolina. It all got very ugly, and it continues to be part of every discussion involving Reyna.

    One of the many sad parts about that is that, when he has played, Reyna has been very good. The midfielder has consistently been a difference-maker for the USMNT, a fact that is somewhat overshadowed by the events of 2022.

    In 34 caps, Reyna has nine goals, and he's proven to be a man for the bigger occasions. He was named to the CONCACAF Nations League Finals Best XI in 2021, 2023, and 2024, taking home the Player of the Tournament for the 2023-24 edition after assisting two goals against Jamaica and scoring in the final against Mexico. Even in his most recent run in the fall, Reyna dazzled, scoring in the win over Paraguay in November to really announce his return to the team after being left out since March.

    Reyna's history indicates that, when he puts on the USMNT shirt, he does make a difference, but is that history enough to keep him in World Cup contention?

  • Gio Reyna, USMNTGetty

    Expectations

    At best, Reyna is firmly on the bubble right now. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino says there are 75 players who have hopes of making the World Cup, and Reyna is certainly one of them, but he's far from a lock given his lack of minutes on the club level.

    He's not someone to totally write off, though. Due to his talent, Reyna may be worth using a roster spot on, largely because he can do things that others in the pool can't. Despite the growth of the player pool, Reyna is still somewhat unique as a creator, which gives him incredible value. Plus, the U.S. doesn't need a fully fit Reyna; they need him to contribute in spurts if needed later in games.

    Still, it would seem somewhat un-Pochettino-like to do. The coach has largely built his USMNT on passion, fight, and togetherness, not mercurial talents. That said, the World Cup is a different time, one where you need your most talented players.

    Reyna is still that, but is he the guy the USMNT needs this summer? We'll find out in a few weeks.

Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
0