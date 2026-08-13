Enzo Fernandez ticks box Man City are missing as former Blues defender admits transfer deal with Chelsea would be a ‘big plus’ - even at £120m

Quizzed on whether a deal would make sense for the Blues as they enter the post-Pep Guardiola era - with Fernandez having previously worked with Maresca in west London - Hendry, speaking courtesy of Gambler Media, told GOAL: “Yeah, with what they're trying to replace it does make sense, obviously from the fact that he's come into the Prem and done really really well with Chelsea, or you know as much as you regard how much Chelsea's done. It would be a good addition.

“It's a fair old squad City's getting there now as well, but then again all the teams that are actually challenging for the big prizes have got enormous squads with talent and quality all over the place.

“He's going to be expensive isn't he, but then again everything's expensive these days because it's not in tens of million, it's now coming into hundreds of million and it's crazy. But that's the way the game's gone for a bit and it's going to continue like that until I don't know, you bring back the three or four foreigner rule. I don't know, I thought I'd throw that one in because that's been there before. But I think it'd be a good addition for City.”