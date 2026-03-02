Enzo Fernandez told to forget Frank Lampard comparisons as former Chelsea star urges Argentina midfielder to focus on 'dominating' games

Ex-Chelsea star Sinclair - speaking via Covers, which tracks sportsbook promos - told GOAL when asked if Fernandez can emulate a former fan favourite: “People talk about judging players against the Frank Lampards, what he'd done at Chelsea. I personally don't see anybody doing that ever again. For me, he's the greatest goal-scoring midfielder that this country's ever seen and the stats back that up.

“But I think Enzo's target should be double figures every season, especially when he's playing a little bit higher up the pitch. He's got that capability to get on the end of things, arrive in the box and he can finish. He's got composure in front of goal.

“I'd like to see him focus on his all-round game and dominating games. I know he's got [Moises] Caicedo behind him, who's been unbelievable this season and does a lot of the dirty work for him in the middle of the park. But I'd like to see him trying to improve his all-round game, not just scoring goals.

“But I think he's come on as a player. I thought last season he may have struggled a little bit, but that was probably down to Caicedo was probably just feeling it, getting the feeling of his feet as well last season. But this season it's a lot stronger partnership between the two.

“I think his target should be double figures every season. I'd be very surprised if he became a 20-goal midfield player. If he did, that means Chelsea's probably top of the league and a real top force again. So I'd be very happy with that. But, yeah, we'll see where he goes from that, but he is improving and it's good to see.”