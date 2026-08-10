Manchester City agrees personal terms with Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi as Enzo Maresca prepares for life after Rodri

City have made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of Bouaddi, with the player now having agreed personal terms to move to the Etihad Stadium. The 18-year-old has become a priority for the Citizens following a series of standout performances for both club and country. The deal is understood to be in its final stages as City look to wrap up their business before the Premier League season commences in less than a fortnight.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player is extremely keen to make the switch to England as soon as possible. Romano stated via X: “Ayyoub Bouaddi and his camp have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Manchester City. #MCFC expected to seal the deal with Lille as next step, already advanced as Bouaddi preference would be to join City NOW — rather than in 2027."