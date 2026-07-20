‘Devastated & fuming’ - Kylian Mbappe desperate to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid as fellow Frenchman assesses intriguing link up with Jose Mourinho

There promises to be fireworks in the Spanish capital one way or another, with Portuguese tactician Mourinho preparing to open his second spell in charge of La Liga giants Real. He will be working with some big characters and personalities - such as Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Pressed on how that sporting soap opera could play out, ex-Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Aliadiere added: “I don't know Kylian personally, I only see what I see what everybody sees. But the way I analyse him is, he knows how good he is.

“He's achieved a lot in the game and he's got a bit of arrogance about him. He's got a bit of ego, and so has Jose Mourinho. So, it can go both ways. If things start well, the teams are winning, everything goes well, it could be an amazing season. If it doesn't and he starts on a bad note and the results are not there, yeah, it could turn out to be a bit of a disaster.

“I remember Mourinho at Man United, he couldn't deal with Paul Pogba and Paul Pogba at the time was one of the big names in Europe and it was just not working out. So, I'm sure those two will have to sort it out straight away and get along and get it working and fired up. Otherwise, it could be a disaster.”