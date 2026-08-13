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‘Bigger club than Tottenham’ - Rangers face Mikey Moore frustration as ex-Ibrox defender admits Old Firm return is ‘highly unlikely’ for Spurs wonderkid
Moore scored seven goals during Rangers loan spell
Moore linked up with the Gers shortly before celebrating his 18th birthday. He arrived in Scotland having become the youngest player - aged 16 years and 277 days - to represent Tottenham in the Premier League.
He has been considered the hottest of prospects in north London for some time, but Spurs’ struggles - which have delivered consecutive 17th-place finishes - have made it difficult for regular game time to be found with his parent club.
Rangers were happy to offer those opportunities in 2025-26 and presented Moore with a stage on which to showcase his talent and pick up invaluable experience under the brightest of spotlights. He took in 47 appearances last term, scoring seven goals along the way.
A return to Ibrox has been mooted, with Derek McInnes now calling shots from the dugout, but no deal has been done. The Gers could do with an injection of creativity after going winless through their opening three games of 2026-27.
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Moore still not guaranteed game time at Tottenham
Asked if that situation will be a source of frustration, ex-Gers defender Hendry - speaking in association with LadBet - told GOAL: “It is after watching Rangers the last three games! And Derek, he's still being ably supported, we would think. Things haven't gone to plan so far.
“Mikey Moore would be a welcome addition. He's a player that at 19 years of age, he's gone to a different country and a bigger club - bigger club Rangers than Tottenham. I know a lot of people in England will shoot me down because of that. But when it comes to history and everything else, it's a bigger club. Is it the minute? Probably not. I can't actually say that Tottenham are a top six team, but a lot of people think that they're going to be a top eight or a top six team this season. Only last season, of course, they scraped by the skin of their teeth.
“But Mikey Moore, he's looking at where he is at Tottenham, and obviously where he was at Rangers and what he experienced at Rangers. Could he cut it at Tottenham? Is there an avenue out of Tottenham? I think Rangers would be delighted if they managed to get him back at the moment. But I don't know.”
Spurs youngster could be heading to the Bundesliga
Pressed further on whether Spurs are looking to get as many different experiences into Moore as possible - as he sees a move to Cologne mooted - with that stance slightly easier to understand, Hendry added: “Yes, I'm with that as well. But then again, the club can't dictate. “They can only maybe give options to players, the younger players, especially if they're not right away going to be considered to play in the first team. And the thing about that as well is that, even when I played, every young player thinks they're capable of playing in the first team. And he may for a game or two, he may even be able to.
“But again, it's up to the powers that be at Tottenham, and the coaches and everything else, and what squad they've got, who they've got in that position, what sort of qualities that player's got over that player in that position. There's all these different considerations to take into consideration, and it's not a bad situation for Mikey Moore.
“Where's he going off to? Italy or Spain? Germany? What an experience that would be. In Germany, of course, we all know how much crowds they get in Germany and how well supported the Bundesliga is.
“Bayern Munich are pretty much out in front on their own at the minute. I don't think there's anything to touch them. It'd be great for Rangers to get him back, but I think that's probably highly unlikely.”
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When transfer deadlines pass in Scotland & England
The transfer window in Scotland will remain open until September 3 - a couple of days beyond the deadline in England. That is giving McInnes time in which to welcome more fresh, or familiar faces onto his books.
Tottenham are expected to make a decision on Moore’s future shortly, as they complete their pre-season campaign and prepare for the start of Premier League action, with the expectation being that he will be on the move again before the end of the month.
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