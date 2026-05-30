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BREAKING NEWS: Arne Slot & Liverpool part ways with immediate effect
Slot sacked by Liverpool
Liverpool have made the decision to part company with Slot after a turbulent 2025-26 campaign that saw the Merseysiders narrowly secure their place in the Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth place in the Premier League table.
Slot, who delivered beyond expectations by winning the title in his first season with the club, also saw his side meekly dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage at the hands of PSG, while they where hammered 4-0 by Liverpool in the FA Cup quarters.
An official statement from the club reads: "Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.
"He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation."
- AFP
'Change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward'
A joint statement from Liverpool's ownership stated that a "change is necessary" as the Reds seek to get back on track in the 2026-27 season.
It reads: "That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.
"As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.
"From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.
"At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.
"We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.
"That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.
"He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.
"As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.
"Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.
"Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield."
Reds go backwards despite significant investment
Many were predicting Liverpool would go on to retain their top-flight crown this season, given the significant amount spent in the summer transfer window. The Reds splashed out a figure in the region of £446 million, the most that's ever been invested by a Premier League club in a single transfer window, on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, with all having struggled to justify their price tags amid injury issues and lack of form.
Hugo Ekitike, another signed in the summer for a hefty fee, was one of few to impress in what has a been a woeful campaign for the club, with the Frenchman having scored 17 goals in all competitions before suffering a cruel ACL injury back in April that ended his season and World Cup hopes.
Clashes with Mohamed Salah also made headline news and did little to help Slot's cause, with the Egyptian, who is leaving the club in the summer, having released a statement calling for the club to get back to the "heavy metal" football that underpinned Jurgen Klopp's hugely successful reign at the club.
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Iraola the strong favourite to replace Slot
Departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is now expected to be the front-runner to replace Slot in the Anfield dugout. The Spaniard has enhanced his reputation significantly during his time in charge of the Cherries, assembling a competitive squad that achieved a remarkable sixth-placed finish, improving on an already-impressive ninth place achieved in 2024-25.