Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna seeks more minutes, Christian Pulisic seeks a return to form, Josh Sargent seeks more goals

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Pulisic needing to reverse course at Milan

The next international break is approaching. The USMNT will be back in action within two weeks, with the CONCACAF Nations League finals set to be Mauricio Pochettino's first chance to win silverware at the helm. That makes the club fixtures as important as ever - especially for those who are hoping to find some form before the break.

For some, it's fine timing. Gio Reyna - say it quietly - is showing flashes. Josh Sargent is finding the net for fun at the moment. Antonee Robinson is as valuable as ever. Elsewhere, though, it's a bit trickier. Christian Pulisic, in particular, has struggled of late. The USMNT's star man looks lost under Sergio Conceicao at Milan - with no signs of immediate improvement.

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.