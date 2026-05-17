Americans Abroad: Auston Trusty lifts Celtic, Christian Pulisic finds some form, but Malik Tillman's season has taken a turn for the worse

It was ultimately a weekend of triumph. The end-of-season crescendo tends to fizzle out most of the time. We like to get pretty romantic about soccer, but these days, the results usually go the way everyone expects. The champagne is left on ice. Miracles aren't real.

This penultimate weekend of European soccer was not necessarily a mold-breaker, but it did deliver the kind of drama that fans crave. And so we begin at Celtic, where USMNT defender Auston Trusty plays center back. It was a wild final few weeks of the season for the Scottish side as they hunted down Hearts with the aim of clinching the Scottish Premiership title. Basically, they needed to win at home to secure it. And they did, in thrilling fashion. Trusty, after a solid season, got to lift a trophy he very much deserved.

Elsewhere, there was good news for Americans, too. Christian Pulisic produced the best 10 minutes of soccer he has played in months. Antonee Robinson scored a goal, which made for a nice change of pace. And Gio Reyna enjoyed a more compelling outing for Gladbach.

There were also some hiccups. Malik Tillman's season continued to fizzle out, while Chris Richards picked up a knock. In Ligue 1, things also got a bit insane. Folarin Balogun had an off day, but Monaco led 4-1 after 55 minutes. Somehow, they managed to lose 5-4, and Balogun was kept off the scoresheet.

Say what you will, this thing is never short on drama. GOAL looked at the weekend for Americans Abroad with the season winding down.