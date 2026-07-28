Europa League
Europa League Overview
Europa League, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Lyon
|8
|7
|0
|1
|18
|5
|13
|21
|2
|Aston Villa
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|6
|8
|21
|3
|FC Midtjylland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|8
|10
|19
|4
|Real Betis
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
|5
|FC Porto
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
Frequently asked questions
Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.
In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.
The 2025 Europa League final will take place at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday, March 21. The stadium, which opened in 2013 and replaced the old San Mames venue, is home to Athletic Club Bilbao and has a capacity in excess of 50,000. Last year it staged the UEFA Women's Champions League final, with Barcelona beating Lyon 2-0.
The 2025 Europa League winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.