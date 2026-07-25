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Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia Overview

FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Inter confirm Chivu contract extension

Inter Milan have officially announced that head coach Cristian Chivu has signed a contract extension that will keep him at San Siro until 2028. The former Nerazzurri defender has been rewarded for a sensational debut season in the dugout that saw the club secure both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia.

C. ChivuInter
SS Lazio v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Sarri threatens to boycott Roma derby

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has reiterated his threat to boycott the upcoming Derby della Capitale after league organisers confirmed a controversial kick-off time. The veteran tactician has left the club's hierarchy in a difficult position by suggesting he will simply refuse to attend the high-stakes clash against Roma.

M. SarriLazio
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Coppa Italia, fixtures & results

Friday 7 August
LR Vicenza badge
LR Vicenza
LRV
Catania badge
Catania
CAT
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC badge
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC
ASC
Potenza badge
Potenza
POT
Saturday 8 August
S.S. Arezzo badge
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
Union Brescia badge
Union Brescia
BRE
Benevento badge
Benevento
BEN
Ravenna badge
Ravenna
RAV
Thursday 13 August
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
TBD
TBD
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
TBD
TBD
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1آرسنال crestآرسنال88002341924
W
W
W
W
W
2بايرن ميونخ crestبايرن ميونخ87012281421
W
W
W
L
W
3ليفربول crestليفربول86022081218
W
W
W
L
W
4توتنهام هوتسبير crestتوتنهام هوتسبير85211771017
W
W
W
L
W
5برشلونة crestبرشلونة85122214816
W
W
W
L
D
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Juventus hold the record for the most wins in the Coppa Italia. The Turin side have lifted the title for a total of 15 times. Their first win in the competition came in the 1937-38 season.

The Coppa Italia features a total of 44 teams in the annual competition. The first-ever edition of Coppa Italia took place in 1922, which featured 38 teams.

Pietro Vierchowod holds the record for most appearances in the Coppa Italia with 116 appearances. Vierchowod represented seven different clubs across his career

Alessandro Altobelli holds the record for most Coppa Italia goals with 56 goals in 94 appearances. Altobelli played for three different clubs in the competition across his career.

Some of the legendary players to have featured in the competition's history are Diego Maradona, Cirstiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti, Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldni, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, etc.

Some famous managers who have been in charge of an Italian outfit in the Coppa Italia are Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Didier Deschamps, etc.