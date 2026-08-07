Who has won the most Copa America titles?

With 16 titles to their name, Argentina are the most successful team in Copa America. They won their first-ever title in 1921, winning 15 more since. La Albiceleste also emerged victorious in the most recent edition in 2024, defending their title from 2021.

How many teams are in the Copa America?

Generally, since the 1993 edition, 12 teams have been participating in the Copa America. Exceptions include the 2016 and 2024 editions, which featured 16 teams. Initially, there were just four teams, with a permanent expansion to 10 teams in 1975.

Who has made the most Copa America appearances ever?

No player has made more Copa America appearances than Lionel Messi, with the Argentinian legend featuring in an impressive 39 games.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Copa America?

Former Argentine footballer Norberto Mendez and Brazilian footballer Zizinho share the record of scoring the most goals in Copa America history, having found the back of the net 17 times each.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Copa America and how old was he?

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo set the record as the oldest player to participate in a Copa America game when he started against Argentina at the 2024 edition, aged 41 years and 73 days.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Copa America and how old was he?

Humberto Elgueta is the youngest player to ever play in the Copa America. The midfielder from Chile was aged just 16 years and one day when he featured against Brazil in the 1920 edition.

Which famous players have played in the Copa America?

Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Forlan, James Rodriguez, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, Mario Kempes, Neymar, Enzo Francescoli, Carlos Valderrama, Tim Howard, Rafa Marquez, and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez are some of the most famous players to have played in the Copa America.

Which famous managers have managed in the Copa America?