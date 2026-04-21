VIDEO: Adriano & Kaka score superb goals as Ronaldinho runs the show in Brazil Legends' exhibition clash with Mexico

The deadlock was broken after 15 minutes in a sequence that felt like a trip back to the mid-2000s. Ronaldinho, operating in his preferred playmaker role, dazzled the crowd by leaving Mexican midfielder Gerardo Torrado in his wake with a signature piece of skill. He then threaded a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Adriano.

The "L'Imperatore" did not disappoint, proving his finishing remains clinical. With the goalkeeper rushing out, Adriano executed a precise chip that floated into the back of the net. It was a moment of technical excellence that briefly silenced the home support before they erupted in applause for the Brazilian icons.



