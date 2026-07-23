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Lionel Messi tipped to become Argentina's 'Master Yoda' & mentor Nico Paz through to 2028 Copa America
Messi's evolving role with Argentina
The football world is navigating the reality that Messi’s time as the undisputed centrepiece of the Argentina national team may be reaching its natural conclusion. Following the Albiceleste's agonising defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner faces difficult decisions regarding his longevity.
South American football expert Tim Vickery suggests that the physical disparity in the final may have provided a glimpse into the future. Speaking to talkSPORT, Vickery noted the difficulty of carrying a player with limited mobility against world-class sides. "I don't know, because defeat for them is so painful that you'll need a little bit of time to assimilate," Vickery said.
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The "Master Yoda" mentorship plan
Despite the physical hurdles of reaching the 2030 World Cup, where Messi would be 43 years old, there is a growing belief that he could remain within the squad in an advisory capacity through to the 2028 Copa America. Vickery proposed a unique dynamic where Messi serves as a spiritual and technical guide for the next generation, specifically Como starlet Paz.
Vickery elaborated on this potential shift in hierarchy, drawing a cinematic comparison to the legendary Jedi Master from the Star Wars film franchise. "I just think it's possible that Messi could stay in the squad as the kind of wise old owl, as a kind of Master Yoda," Vickery explained. "You could call him Messi Yoda, with Nico Paz as a kind of Luke Skywalker figure. I wonder if that will be the dynamic over the next couple of years."
Paz as the heir apparent
Former Real Madrid academy graduate Paz, now flourishing at Como, is widely considered the long-term successor to Messi's creative throne. The 21-year-old was carefully managed during this summer's World Cup, featuring for only 71 minutes across two appearances.
Vickery addressed this selection dilemma by highlighting that Paz “hardly got a look in this World Cup, partly because he can't really play with Messi because he wants the ball to feet just like Messi does. You can't have too many of them in your team, but Nico Paz, I think, is going to be the one for the future."
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Looking ahead to the 2030 World Cup
Argentina will host an opening match of the 2030 World Cup as part of the tournament's centenary celebrations. Having already qualified automatically alongside co-hosts Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Paraguay, and Uruguay, the Albiceleste have the luxury of using the next four years to refine their squad. It is widely expected that Messi will have hung up his boots at international level before then, though.
Reflecting on Messi’s mindset after the final whistle against Spain last weekend, Vickery wondered if the veteran was already contemplating his exit. "Before the game I was thinking, could he? Could he still be around in four years? When Argentina's next game is in Buenos Aires in the World Cup, will he? Then after the game I'm thinking he's looking at the stands, thinking no, but I wonder if he can play a role in the transition."
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