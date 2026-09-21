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AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United tactical mistakes and promises formation changes
Adapting to a new challenge in Serie A
Following a 3-0 victory against Lecce on Sunday, Amorim spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his recent tactical evolution. The manager endured a difficult 14-month spell at Manchester United, where his reliance on a three-at-the-back formation ultimately led to his dismissal after winning just 24 of his 63 matches.
However, AC Milan have seen a different approach. After tweaking his system to a back four against Lecce, Amorim stated: "I can't repeat my mistakes from Manchester. If we don't have the characteristics to play a certain way, we have to adapt."
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Finding freedom on the pitch
The tactical adjustment immediately paid off as Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira all found the net in a dominant performance. Amorim expressed his satisfaction with how AC Milan executed the game plan, breaking away from the rigid structure that defined his time in England.
"A great victory. I liked the movement, especially the attacking depth. We managed the game and read the opponent well," he explained. "These are different times, but we're improving. Today the players had more freedom; in recent games we were a bit too static, stuck."
Managing veteran stars like Luka Modric
While AC Milan have embraced this newfound flexibility, Amorim indicated that his traditional setup is not completely abandoned. "We'll go back to building with three, but we'll see. Here in Italy, the coaches are very good, especially at going after other teams one-on-one," he added.
The manager is also tailoring his approach to maximize the impact of veteran midfielder Luka Modric. Recognising the player's unique strengths, Amorim noted: "With Modric, we need to have the ball for a long time, but he's ready to play every game we need. If we only play transition games, it's not good for him."
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What next for AC Milan?
AC Milan remain unbeaten in Serie A, sitting fifth in the table and just two points behind leaders Roma after five games. Amorim will now look to build on this positive momentum as his side prepare for their upcoming domestic fixtures. The squad must continue adapting to his flexible philosophy as they aim to mount a serious title challenge this season.
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