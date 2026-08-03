Both of the participating clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle, have started selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists have been allotted a certain number of tickets. Liverpool have received 32,196 tickets and been allocated the east side of the Wembley Stadium. Newcastle have been allocated slightly less tickets, with 31,939 seats available to Magpies’ fans.

You could also obtain a Club Wembley membership, which would also ensure you seats for the FA Cup semi-finals (April 26 & 27) and the Final (May 17) as well. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,640 to £13,002.