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Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Carabao Cup draw: Chelsea handed Luton Town clash as Tottenham host Charlton in second round

Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Carabao Cup
Newcastle United
Leeds United
Nottingham Forest

The road to Wembley has become clearer for the Premier League's heavyweights following the conclusion of the Carabao Cup second-round draw. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both been handed home ties against lower-league opposition as they look to end their respective trophy droughts in the competition.

  • London giants handed home draws

    Chelsea are set to welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge in the standout fixture of the Carabao Cup southern section. The Blues, who have lifted this trophy on five occasions, are looking to re-establish their dominance in domestic knockout football. Their most recent triumph in the competition came in 2015, when a John Terry strike and a Kyle Walker own goal secured a 2-0 victory against Mauricio Pochettino's young Tottenham side at Wembley.

    Tottenham Hotspur will also enjoy home comforts as they prepare to host Charlton Athletic in a cross-London encounter. This fixture marks the first competitive meeting between the two sides since an FA Cup third-round tie in 2011, which Spurs won 3-0 thanks to an Andros Townsend opener and a quickfire double from Jermain Defoe. Spurs are looking to replicate their Carabao Cup success from 2008, when Jonathan Woodgate scored an extra-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the final.

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    Regional rivalries and key fixtures

    The draw remained regionalised into northern and southern sections to minimize travel for fans during the early stages of the tournament. One of the most intriguing matches from the southern draw sees Southampton take on West Ham United at St Mary's in a clash between two former Premier League sides.

    In the northern section, the headline fixture sees Nottingham Forest host Leeds United at the City Ground. Forest, who reached the Europa League semi-finals last term, will face a stern test against a Leeds side always capable of an upset in knockout football. Elsewhere in the north, Newcastle United have been handed a home tie against West Bromwich Albion, while Everton must travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

  • Defending champions and managerial records

    Manchester City entered the draw as the defending champions after their dramatic victory over Arsenal at Wembley last season. In that final, a second-half brace from rising star Nico O'Reilly proved the difference as City claimed their ninth Carabao Cup title. That victory was particularly significant for Pep Guardiola, as it saw him become the first manager in the history of English football to win the League Cup five times.

    The second-round ties are currently scheduled to take place during the week commencing Monday, August 24. While the primary draw is complete, the specific kick-off times and television broadcast selections are expected to be announced in the coming days.

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  • Chelsea FC v AC Milan - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Carabao Cup second-round draw in full

    Northern section

    Stoke City vs. Hull City

    Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion

    Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United

    Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United

    Doncaster Rovers vs. Middlesbrough

    Barnsley vs. Crewe Alexandra

    Preston North End vs. Everton

    Blackpool vs. Lincoln City

    Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Bradford City vs. Burnley

    Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury Town

    Southern section

    Walsall vs. Leyton Orient

    Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City

    Cardiff City vs. Norwich City

    Stevenage vs. Reading

    Cambridge United vs. Millwall

    Birmingham City vs. Brentford

    Southampton vs. West Ham United

    Watford vs. Peterborough United

    Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon

    Plymouth Argyle/Exeter City vs. Coventry City

    Chelsea vs. Luton Town

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Charlton Athletic