This upcoming fixture marks an intriguing European battle, as the two clubs have no prior competitive head-to-head meeting recorded in official UEFA competition.

Paris Saint-Germain brings strong momentum into the match, having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their previous five outings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League kick-off?

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets?

When looking to secure tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio de la Cerámica, supporters have a few primary avenues available:

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of Villarreal CF or Paris Saint-Germain directly. This is typically the primary source for face-value tickets, though availability for high-profile European fixtures usually requires club membership or loyalty points and often sells out quickly.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

Goal / Behind-the-Goal Tiers (Fondo Norte / Sur): €30 to €50 for upper and lower tiers, providing entry-level viewing options.

Lateral / Preferencia Stands: €60 to €110 for mid-range sideline seats.

Central Tribuna Stands: €120 to €200+ for premium main stand views.

VIP & Hospitality Boxes: €250 to €500+ for luxury packages with exclusive amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Corner Seats: Starting around €240 to €320 for basic general admission views.

Long Side / Lower Tier Blocks: Ranging between €350 and €650 as demand increases for high-profile group stage fixtures.

VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Frequently exceed €1,000 to €1,500+ depending on the exact seating block and market availability.

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Villarreal have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Levante in LaLiga, following a 1-3 victory away at Malaga. The three defeats in that run include a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and a 2-3 reverse against Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga. Across the five matches, Villarreal scored ten goals and conceded nine.

PSG have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Marseille in Ligue 1, and they also beat Brest 1-0 on the road. The standout result in that run was a 6-1 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava. Their only defeat came against Monaco, losing 2-1. PSG scored twelve goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain has been provided for this fixture. Historical context from previous meetings will be updated when available.