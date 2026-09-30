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Bundesliga
team-logoSchalke 04
VELTINS-Arena
team-logoMainz 05
Book Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Tickets
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How to get Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Schalke 04
Mainz 05
Bundesliga

Schalke 04 take on Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Schalke 04 take on Mainz 05 on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Their last encounter on May 5, 2023, delivered an entertaining 3-2 away victory for Schalke in the Bundesliga. Schalke also secured a narrow 1–0 win in their most recent home clash at the VELTINS-Arena in November 2022.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 kicks off at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 6
VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 match at the VELTINS-Arena, you can use either official club distribution channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

Official Club Ticket Outlets

  • FC Schalke 04 Official Ticket Shop: The primary source for home match tickets. Tickets are released in phases, starting with club members before opening to the general public if seats remain.
  • Schalke 04 Official Secondary Market (Ticketbörse): If regular tickets sell out, members and fans can purchase verified face-value resale tickets directly through Schalke's official ticket platform.
  • Mainz 05 Away Allocation: Fans supporting the visiting team can register and purchase tickets for the away section via the official Mainz 05 ticket portal.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list remaining seats from third-party sellers. Prices on secondary markets often fluctuate above or below face value depending on match demand.
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How much do Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga home matches at the VELTINS-Arena typically range from €18.50 to €68.00, depending on the seat category, supporter status, and age group.

Official Ticket Prices (Face Value)

  • Standing Area (Category 5):
    • Adult: €18.50 (Non-members) / €17.50 (Members)
    • Youth / Child: €9.00 – €12.00
  • Standard Seating (Category 3 & 4):
    • Adult: €31.00 – €37.00
    • Concession / Youth: €20.00 – €25.00
  • Premium Seating (Category 0, 1 & 2):
    • Adult: €48.00 – €68.00
    • Concession / Youth: €32.50 – €52.00

Secondary Market Prices

  • Official Resale Exchange (S04 Ticketbörse): Capped at original face value (€18.50 – €68.00) plus standard service fees.
  • Third-Party Resale Platforms: If tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices generally starting around €53.00 to €169.00+ for general admission seats.
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Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Form

Schalke 04 have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, a strong defensive display against the title favourites. Before that, they lost 3-0 to Augsburg on the opening day of the season. Schalke did win their DFB-Pokal tie against Hallescher FC 5-2, though their two pre-season friendlies ended in 3-0 defeats to Real Madrid and Atalanta. Across those five matches, Schalke scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Mainz 05 have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five competitive fixtures with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a commanding 5-0 Bundesliga win over Hamburger SV. They also beat VfB Krieschow 9-0 in the DFB-Pokal and won both pre-season friendlies against Bournemouth and Paris FC. The only match they failed to win was a 0-0 draw with Paderborn on the opening Bundesliga weekend. Mainz scored 19 goals across those five games and conceded just one.

S04

S04 - Form

FCA
L3-0
FCB
D0-0
FCU
W1-3
ELV
D0-0
RWO
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
M05

M05 - Form

KRI
W0-9
SCP
D0-0
HSV
W0-5
SGE
L1-3
BMG
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 5 May 2023 in the Bundesliga, when Schalke 04 won 3-2 away at Mainz 05. Before that, Schalke won 1-0 at home against Mainz in November 2022. Across the last five head-to-head Bundesliga encounters, Schalke have won twice, Mainz once, and two matches ended level. The five games produced 13 goals in total.

Head to Head

Schalke 04DrawMainz 05
2
3
0
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
3
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
1
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
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