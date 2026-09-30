How to get Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Schalke 04 take on Mainz 05 on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Their last encounter on May 5, 2023, delivered an entertaining 3-2 away victory for Schalke in the Bundesliga. Schalke also secured a narrow 1–0 win in their most recent home clash at the VELTINS-Arena in November 2022.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 kicks off at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 09:30 VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 match at the VELTINS-Arena, you can use either official club distribution channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

Official Club Ticket Outlets

FC Schalke 04 Official Ticket Shop: The primary source for home match tickets. Tickets are released in phases, starting with club members before opening to the general public if seats remain.

Schalke 04 Official Secondary Market (Ticketbörse): If regular tickets sell out, members and fans can purchase verified face-value resale tickets directly through Schalke's official ticket platform.

Mainz 05 Away Allocation: Fans supporting the visiting team can register and purchase tickets for the away section via the official Mainz 05 ticket portal.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list remaining seats from third-party sellers. Prices on secondary markets often fluctuate above or below face value depending on match demand.

How much do Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga home matches at the VELTINS-Arena typically range from €18.50 to €68.00, depending on the seat category, supporter status, and age group.

Official Ticket Prices (Face Value)

Standing Area (Category 5):

Adult: €18.50 (Non-members) / €17.50 (Members) Youth / Child: €9.00 – €12.00

Standard Seating (Category 3 & 4):

Adult: €31.00 – €37.00 Concession / Youth: €20.00 – €25.00

Premium Seating (Category 0, 1 & 2):

Adult: €48.00 – €68.00 Concession / Youth: €32.50 – €52.00



Secondary Market Prices

Official Resale Exchange (S04 Ticketbörse): Capped at original face value ( €18.50 – €68.00 ) plus standard service fees.

Third-Party Resale Platforms: If tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices generally starting around €53.00 to €169.00+ for general admission seats.

Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Form

Schalke 04 have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, a strong defensive display against the title favourites. Before that, they lost 3-0 to Augsburg on the opening day of the season. Schalke did win their DFB-Pokal tie against Hallescher FC 5-2, though their two pre-season friendlies ended in 3-0 defeats to Real Madrid and Atalanta. Across those five matches, Schalke scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Mainz 05 have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five competitive fixtures with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a commanding 5-0 Bundesliga win over Hamburger SV. They also beat VfB Krieschow 9-0 in the DFB-Pokal and won both pre-season friendlies against Bournemouth and Paris FC. The only match they failed to win was a 0-0 draw with Paderborn on the opening Bundesliga weekend. Mainz scored 19 goals across those five games and conceded just one.

Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 5 May 2023 in the Bundesliga, when Schalke 04 won 3-2 away at Mainz 05. Before that, Schalke won 1-0 at home against Mainz in November 2022. Across the last five head-to-head Bundesliga encounters, Schalke have won twice, Mainz once, and two matches ended level. The five games produced 13 goals in total.