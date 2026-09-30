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Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoBarcelona
Book Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Tickets
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How to get Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain take on Barcelona in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

PSG take on Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Their rivalry is famous for iconic knockout ties, including Barcelona’s legendary 6-1 "Remontada" comeback in 2017 as well as PSG’s decisive 4-1 victories at Barcelona in both 2021 and 2024. In their most recent Champions League meeting during the 2025–26 league stage, PSG secured a 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Spanish soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for PSG vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League kick-off?

PSG vs Barcelona kicks off at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match at the Parc des Princes, you can follow these main options:

1. Official PSG Ticket Portal (Billetterie PSG)

  • General Public Sale: You can create a free supporter account on the official Paris Saint-Germain ticketing website. When tickets reach the "Grand Public" phase, anyone can buy them directly at face value.
  • Red & Blue Priority: If you hold a Red & Blue membership, you receive early access during a priority sales window before tickets go on general sale.

2. Away Supporters Section (FC Barcelona)

  • If you are looking to sit in the away fans' section, tickets are distributed directly through FC Barcelona. These are generally reserved for official Barça club members and registered fan groups (penyes).
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How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match at the Parc des Princes vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating category:

1. Official Primary Sales (PSG Ticket Portal)

  • Category 4 / Upper Tier: Approximately €70 – €120
  • Category 2 & 3 / Mid Tier: Approximately €130 – €250
  • Category 1 / Longside Main Stand: Approximately €260 – €450
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from €550 to €1,200+

2. Secondary Market & Aggregators

  • Due to extremely high demand, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo prices typically start at €250 – €320 for upper-tier or restricted-view seats, with average seat prices hovering around €500 – €650, and premium seats exceeding €1,000.
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Form

PSG have recorded a mixed run of results across their last five matches, winning two, drawing two, and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win at Brest in Ligue 1, though a 1-2 home defeat to Monaco and back-to-back draws against Lille and Rennes reflect the inconsistency that has defined their domestic campaign. The 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League stands as their most convincing performance of the five, and across the full run they have scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Barcelona have been in relentless form, winning all five of their last five matches and scoring 21 goals while conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 7-2 win over Racing Santander, and they have also beaten Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League and Valencia 5-0 in LaLiga. Five consecutive wins across two competitions points to a squad operating with considerable confidence and attacking fluency.

PSG

PSG - Form

LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BAR

BAR - Form

VAL
W0-5
FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
24/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on October 1, 2025, when Barcelona hosted PSG and lost 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, PSG hold the stronger record, winning three times to Barcelona's one, with one draw. PSG have been particularly dominant in away legs, winning 4-1 at the Camp Nou in both April 2024 and February 2021, though Barcelona did claim a 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes in April 2024 during that same two-legged tie.

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawBarcelona
3
1
1
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
13Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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