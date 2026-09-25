Feyenoord take on Como on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at de Kuip in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord will look to bounce back on home turf after dropping their opening matchday fixture 5-1 away against FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Italian side Como 1907 enters the clash with confidence following an impressive 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Feyenoord vs Como, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Feyenoord vs Como Champions League kick-off?

Feyenoord vs Como kicks off at de Kuip in Rotterdam, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 de Kuip

How to buy Feyenoord vs Como Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Feyenoord vs. Como Champions League match at De Kuip in Rotterdam on October 14, 2026, follow these options:

1. Official Club Channels

Feyenoord Official Ticketshop: The most reliable and cheapest way to buy tickets is directly through Feyenoord's official ticketing website (tickets.feyenoord.com). You will need to create a free "My Feyenoord" account to register and make a purchase.

Priority & Sales Windows: Official sales usually open a few weeks before the match. Priority access is given to Feyenoord season ticket holders and official club members first before any remaining tickets enter a public sale.

2. Resale Platforms

Feyenoord Ticket Exchange: If the official match sells out, check the official Feyenoord Ticket Exchange platform, where season ticket holders resell their seats legally at face value.

How much do Feyenoord vs Como Champions League tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for the Feyenoord vs. Como UEFA Champions League match at De Kuip varies depending on whether you purchase them through official channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

Standard Seats: Official tickets sold directly by Feyenoord generally range between €35 and €85 .

Category 1 & Premium Seats: Prime seating along the side of the pitch or in upper tiers ranges from €85 to €130 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality packages typically start around €250 to €500+ , which includes food, drinks, and lounge access.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If official tickets are sold out, fans can turn to secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub to secure seats for the match.

Starting Price: Due to high demand for Champions League fixtures and limited public availability, basic tickets on verified resale marketplaces currently start at around €100 to €175 .

Average Seats: Mid-tier long-side seats on resale sites average around €180 to €300 .

Feyenoord vs Como Champions League: Everything you need to know

Feyenoord vs Como Form

Feyenoord have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 7-0 victory over PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie, though that followed a 5-1 Champions League loss to Barcelona. They also won 3-1 away at NEC Nijmegen and 5-2 at Cambuur during this stretch.

Como have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig, and they also claimed a 4-1 Serie A victory over Genoa and a 2-1 win at Napoli. The only points dropped in this run came via a 1-1 draw with Udinese and a 0-0 friendly draw with Liverpool.

Feyenoord vs Como: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Feyenoord and Como is currently available for this fixture.