Fenerbahce take on Slavia Prague on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

The two clubs have met three times in European competition, with Slavia Prague claiming victory in two UEFA Conference League legs in 2022 and Fenerbahçe securing a 2-1 away win in the 2024 Europa League. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe will look to leverage their home-field advantage against a resilient and in-form Czech champion.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League kick-off?

Fenerbahce take on Slavia Prague in the Champions League at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

How to buy Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Prague Champions League match at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, follow these main steps and methods:

Fenerbahce Official Channels:

Passo Fan Card (Passolig): To attend official football matches in Turkey, spectators must hold a registered Passo card (Passolig) associated with Fenerbahçe.

Ticket General Sale: Official ticket sales open a few days before the match day. Once released, log into Passo to select your seat, enter your Passo card details, and complete payment.

How much do Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for Fenerbahçe's Champions League home matches at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium typically range across different category tiers:

1. Fenerbahce Official Channel

Standard / Upper Tier Seats: Approximately €35 – €60

Lower Tier / Mid-Field Seats: Approximately €65 – €120

VIP & VIP Hospitality Packages: Approximately €180 – €350+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

When purchasing through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand, seating category, and availability:

Starting / General Admission Prices: Standard tickets start from around €160 – €180 .

Prime Lower Tier & Central Seating: Ranging between €200 – €380 .

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League: Everything you need to know

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Form

Fenerbahce have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Gaziantep FK in the Super Lig, following the 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma. They beat Samsunspor 2-0 and defeated Lyon 2-1 in Champions League qualification, but lost 2-1 to Besiktas in the Super Lig. Across those five games, Fenerbahce scored five goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their only defeat came against Lens in the Champions League, where they lost 3-2. Since then, they beat Teplice 2-0 and Sparta Prague 3-0 in the First League, and thrashed FK Varnsdorf 5-1 in the cup. They have scored 15 goals across those five games, conceding just five.

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Europa League in November 2024, when Fenerbahce won 2-1 away at Slavia Prague. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Slavia Prague have won twice and Fenerbahce once. Both previous Conference League meetings in February 2022 went to Slavia Prague, who won 3-2 at home and 3-2 away.