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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoSlavia Prague
Book Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Tickets
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How to get Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Fenerbahce
Slavia Prague
Champions League

Fenerbahce take on Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Fenerbahce take on Slavia Prague on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

The two clubs have met three times in European competition, with Slavia Prague claiming victory in two UEFA Conference League legs in 2022 and Fenerbahçe securing a 2-1 away win in the 2024 Europa League. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe will look to leverage their home-field advantage against a resilient and in-form Czech champion.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League kick-off?

Fenerbahce take on Slavia Prague in the Champions League at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

How to buy Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Prague Champions League match at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, follow these main steps and methods:

Fenerbahce Official Channels:

  • Passo Fan Card (Passolig): To attend official football matches in Turkey, spectators must hold a registered Passo card (Passolig) associated with Fenerbahçe.
  • Ticket General Sale: Official ticket sales open a few days before the match day. Once released, log into Passo to select your seat, enter your Passo card details, and complete payment.
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How much do Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for Fenerbahçe's Champions League home matches at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium typically range across different category tiers:

1. Fenerbahce Official Channel

  • Standard / Upper Tier Seats: Approximately €35 – €60
  • Lower Tier / Mid-Field Seats: Approximately €65 – €120
  • VIP & VIP Hospitality Packages: Approximately €180 – €350+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

When purchasing through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand, seating category, and availability:

  • Starting / General Admission Prices: Standard tickets start from around €160 – €180.
  • Prime Lower Tier & Central Seating: Ranging between €200 – €380.
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Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League: Everything you need to know

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Form

Fenerbahce have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Gaziantep FK in the Super Lig, following the 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma. They beat Samsunspor 2-0 and defeated Lyon 2-1 in Champions League qualification, but lost 2-1 to Besiktas in the Super Lig. Across those five games, Fenerbahce scored five goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their only defeat came against Lens in the Champions League, where they lost 3-2. Since then, they beat Teplice 2-0 and Sparta Prague 3-0 in the First League, and thrashed FK Varnsdorf 5-1 in the cup. They have scored 15 goals across those five games, conceding just five.

FB

FB - Form

SAM
W0-2
BJK
L1-2
ROM
D1-1
GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SLP

SLP - Form

BRN
W4-0
RCL
L2-3
TEP
W0-2
SLV
W1-5
VPL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Europa League in November 2024, when Fenerbahce won 2-1 away at Slavia Prague. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Slavia Prague have won twice and Fenerbahce once. Both previous Conference League meetings in February 2022 went to Slavia Prague, who won 3-2 at home and 3-2 away.

Head to Head

FenerbahceDrawSlavia Prague
1
0
2
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored3/3
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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