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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoLiverpool
Book Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Tickets
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How to get Fenerbahce vs Liverpool tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Fenerbahce
Liverpool
Champions League

Fenerbahce take on Liverpool in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

This upcoming fixture marks an intriguing European battle, as the two clubs have no prior competitive head-to-head meeting recorded in official UEFA competitions.

The Reds arrive in strong form across competitions, demonstrating impressive resilience and consistency in both the Premier League and continental play.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fenerbahce vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Champions League kick-off?

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool kicks off at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

How to buy Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Champions League tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Fenerbahçe and Liverpool at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Fenerbahçe SK Official Ticketing: As the home team, Fenerbahçe manages primary ticket sales through their official ticketing portal and Passolig system. Priority and access often require a club membership or a Passolig card linked to the team.
  • Liverpool FC Official Website: Liverpool receives a designated away allocation for traveling supporters. Eligible season-ticket holders and members meeting the club's criteria can apply or buy through the official Liverpool ticket portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between Fenerbahçe and Liverpool vary depending on whether you purchase through official channels or the secondary resale market.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / Upper Tier Tickets: Typically range from €40 to €90, though high-profile matches often push standard club sales on the higher end of that spectrum.
  • Lower Tier / Premium Seating: Generally range from €90 to €150.
  • Hospitality Packages: Generally start around €150 to €300+ when bought directly through primary club releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard / Upper Tier Tickets:Starting around €210 to €230, driven by high demand for a major European fixture.
  • Lower Tier / Sideline Seats: Prime lower tier seats (such as the Spor Toto Tribune or North Stand sections) frequently range from €550 to €600+.
  • VIP and Hospitality Resale: Premium hospitality tickets often starting upwards of €5,400 depending on the specific package and platform availability.
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Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Champions League: Everything you need to know

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Form

Fenerbahce have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Gaziantep FK in the Super Lig, which followed a 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma. The high point of that run was an emphatic 8-0 win over Eyupspor, though a 2-1 defeat to Besiktas earlier in the period shows they are not immune to domestic setbacks. Across those five games, Fenerbahce scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Liverpool arrive in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they also beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup during that spell. The Reds claimed a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, a result that demonstrated their ability to come from behind. A 0-0 draw with Fulham was the only blemish in an otherwise commanding recent record.

FB

FB - Form

TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LIV

LIV - Form

BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Fenerbahce and Liverpool is available from the provided records. The two clubs have not met in recent competitive European fixtures within the dataset, so their Champions League encounter in Istanbul represents a fresh chapter in their continental rivalry.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
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