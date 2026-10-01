FC Porto take on PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Both clubs carry rich European traditions, with Porto having won the competition twice (1987, 2004) and PSV lifting the European Cup once in 1988. In four past official European Cup/Champions League meetings between the sides, Porto holds the edge with two victories, one draw, and one win for PSV.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League kick-off?

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven kicks off at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

How to buy FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match at the Estádio do Dragão on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, follow these options:

1. Official FC Porto Website

Go directly to FC Porto’s official ticket store or mobile app.

2. PSV Eindhoven Official Allocation

If you are a PSV supporter, purchase away end tickets directly through the official PSV Eindhoven ticketing portal.

How much do FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League match at the Estádio do Dragão vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resellers:

1. Official Ticket Sales (FC Porto Official Channel)

Club Members ( Sócios ): Typically range between €25 and €45 for general seating tiers, with premium/central seats costing around €50 to €70 .

General Public: Standard public tickets generally start around €40 to €50 for category/upper stand seats and go up to €80 to €120+ for lower central stands or prime view categories.

2. Away Allocation (PSV Eindhoven Supporters)

Away sector tickets sold directly through PSV to registered supporters are capped by UEFA guidelines at a maximum of €60 for away fans in European competitions.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Starting / Budget Seats: Roughly €75 to €95 per ticket.

Average Standard Seats: Roughly €150 to €280 per ticket.

Premium / VIP Packages: Starting around €230 to €350+ per ticket.

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League: Everything you need to know

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Form

Porto have recorded four wins and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 away win at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory at Academico Viseu during that run. The one defeat came in the Champions League, where they fell 2-0 to Manchester City. Across the five matches, Porto have scored ten goals and conceded four.

PSV have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Eredivisie win over Sparta Rotterdam, and they also put six past FC Utrecht without reply earlier in the run. The only dropped points came in the Champions League, a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. PSV have scored fifteen goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two clubs in the provided record is a pre-season friendly in July 2016, when PSV Eindhoven defeated FC Porto 3-0. No further head-to-head fixtures are available in the dataset.