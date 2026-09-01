Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoUnion Berlin
Book Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Tickets
GOAL
Assisted by

How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Bayer Leverkusen
Union Berlin
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Bayer Leverkusen take on Union Berlin on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Leverkusen come into the match in fine pre-season form having won four of their five friendlies, including victories over Newcastle United and Sevilla. Meanwhile, Union Berlin will look to bounce back after a difficult pre-season stretch where they suffered three defeats in five matches.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin TicketsBuy Now

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen host Union Berlin at the BayArena in Leverkusen in a Bundesliga fixture, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 2
BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets?

Tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin can be purchased through official and secondary options:

  • Official Leverkusen Ticket Portal: Purchase directly from Bayer 04's online ticket shop, where official club members get priority presale access before any remaining tickets open to the general public.
  • Official Resell Exchange (Ticketbörse): When the match is sold out, official face-value tickets returned by season ticket holders are available on Leverkusen's official resale platform.
  • Away Fan Allocation: Supporters of Union Berlin can buy tickets through Union Berlin's official ticketing system, which typically requires club membership or previous ticket loyalty points.
  • Secondary Marketplaces & VIP: Tickets can also be found via third-party ticketing platforms or through official hospitality and VIP package options like Live Football Tickets.
Book Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin TicketsBuy Now

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga match vary depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets or buy through secondary ticket platforms:

  • Official Face-Value Rates: Standard adult single-match tickets at the BayArena typically range from €15 to €55. The most affordable options (standing areas/terraces) are located in the Nordkurve or South stands, while central side stands (Osttribüne and Westtribüne) command the highest prices.
  • Secondary Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket marketplaces like Live Football Tickets, ticket prices currently start at around $53 to $59 (€50 to €55), with average resale prices sitting around $225 to $245 depending on seat category and demand.
Book Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin TicketsBuy Now

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Form

Bayer Leverkusen head into the new season with four wins from their five pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on August 15, and they also beat Sevilla 2-1 and hammered Genk 4-0 during the summer. Their only defeat came against Nottingham Forest, who won 2-1 on August 12. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Union Berlin's pre-season form tells a different story. Lustrinelli's side lost three of their five friendlies, including a 4-2 defeat to Ipswich Town on August 15 and back-to-back losses to Dynamo Dresden and Aarau in late July and early August. Their sole win came against Aris Limassol, a 3-2 victory on August 9. Union scored nine goals across the five games but conceded ten, a defensive record that will concern their coaching staff heading into a tough opening fixture.

B04

B04 - Form

SEV
W2-1
NFO
L2-1
NEW
W1-2
SVW
W0-4
ELV
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FCU

FCU - Form

CGL
D2-2
ARL
W3-2
IPS
L2-4
EBS
W2-4
SGE
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Union Berlin at home on February 21, 2026, in the Bundesliga. Before that, Leverkusen won 2-0 at the BayArena in October 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Leverkusen hold the stronger record with three wins to Union's one, with one match ending goalless. Leverkusen have scored seven goals in those five games, while Union have managed three.

Head to Head

Bayer LeverkusenDrawUnion Berlin
3
1
1
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
0
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
FT
5Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second while Union Berlin are placed 16th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google