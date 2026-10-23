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Champions League
team-logoAEK Athens
Allwyn Arena
team-logoReal Madrid
Book AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Tickets
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How to get AEK Athens vs Real Madrid tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League

AEK Athens take on Real Madrid in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The two clubs previously met during the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, where both matches finished in draws 3-3 in Athens and 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid experience more mixed form coming into the game, highlighted by recent domestic defeats to Real Betis and Atlético Madrid despite a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AEK Athens vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League kick-off?

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid kicks off at the Allwyn Arena in Athens, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Allwyn Arena

How to buy AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets?

Here are the available options for purchasing tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between AEK Athens and Real Madrid:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Website & Ticketmaster Greece: AEK Athens utilizes Ticketmaster Greece as their primary authorized ticketing partner for home matches at the Allwyn Arena (OPAP Arena). Tickets can be purchased directly through the official AEK FC website or the official Ticketmaster Hellas platform.
  • Official Call Centre: AEK Athens and Ticketmaster operate a dedicated telephone booking center for purchasing match tickets over the phone.
  • Away Section: Traveling Real Madrid supporters must acquire their tickets exclusively through Real Madrid's official club ticketing channels and allocation system.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League fixture between AEK Athens and Real Madrid vary significantly depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale markets due to massive demand.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / General Admission Tickets: Typically range from €30 to €100 at face value via AEK Athens or Ticketmaster Greece, depending on the tier and exact block of the Allwyn Arena.
  • Premium & VIP Seating: Official hospitality or upgraded premium packages through the club generally cost upwards of €150 to €350+, depending on included stadium amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Level / Standard Resale Seats: Listing prices start around €290 to €400 for high-demand upper tiers.
  • Lower Tier & Premium Resale Seats: Average prices frequently range from €600 to over €1,300 depending on seat proximity to the pitch and overall market markup.
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AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Form

AEK Athens arrive in good shape, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at NFC Volos in the Super League, and they also recorded a commanding 8-1 Cup victory over Panserraikos. In that five-match run, they scored 16 goals and conceded just 4, including a 1-0 Champions League win over LASK.

Real Madrid's recent form is more mixed. Mourinho's side have won three of their last five, but losses to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga show vulnerability. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atletico, though they did beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and put four past Rayo Vallecano. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded 6.

AEK

AEK - Form

PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
OFI
W3-0
SHK
L3-1
MCI
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited but memorable. The only previous meetings on record came in the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, where both fixtures ended in draws. Real Madrid drew 3-3 in Athens and 2-2 at the Bernabeu, meaning neither side has ever beaten the other in European competition. Goals have been shared equally across those two matches.

Head to Head

AEK AthensDrawReal Madrid
0
2
0
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
AEK Athens badge
AEK Athens
AEK
2
FT
Champions League
AEK Athens badge
AEK Athens
AEK
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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