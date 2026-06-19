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Republic of Korea Overview
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Standings
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Bundesliga
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|10
|كينجساينجينس
|12
|2
|5
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|11
|11
|IFK Lidingoe
|12
|2
|4
|6
|15
|23
|-8
|10
|12
|Korsnaes IF FK
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|21
|-9
|9
|13
|فيجبيهولمز
|13
|2
|3
|8
|10
|27
|-17
|9
|14
|Helges IF
|12
|1
|2
|9
|8
|30
|-22
|5