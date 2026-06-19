Republic of Korea Overview

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World Cup Golden Boot GFX

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings: Kane joins the party

The 2026 World Cup is underway and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. There's a long road ahead as 48 nations battle for the top prize, but which star will take home the illustrious award? Here are GOAL's predicted candidates for the prize as we keep track of the tournament's most prolific stars

World CupArgentina
World Cup Power Rankings GFX

WC26 Power Rankings: Messi powers Argentina to top spot

The first round of 2026 World Cup group-stage fixtures is in the books, and the tournament has gotten off to a flyer. Despite a lack of eye-catching fixtures on paper in the new, expanded format, there have been thrills and spills aplenty, with all the big names showing up for their respective countries on football's biggest stage. Well, almost all of them.

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June 2026
World Cup
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
World Cup
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
0
FT
World Cup
South Africa badge
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
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Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10كينجساينجينس crestكينجساينجينس122551319-611
D
W
D
L
L
11IFK Lidingoe crestIFK Lidingoe122461523-810
L
D
D
W
D
12Korsnaes IF FK crestKorsnaes IF FK122371221-99
W
L
L
L
L
13فيجبيهولمز crestفيجبيهولمز132381027-179
L
D
D
W
L
14Helges IF crestHelges IF12129830-225
L
L
L
L
L
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Betting spotlight

World Cup 2026 winner odds: Predictions and betting analysis
See more betting articles
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