Macclesfield FC Overview

Macclesfield eye more FA Cup joy after historic Palace win

Macclesfield boss John Rooney is hoping to upset more Premier League opposition after dumping FA Cup holders Crystal Palace out of the competition. The non-league side produced arguably the biggest upset in FA Cup history with their 2-1 win over Oliver Glasner's team at the weekend. The National League North club are 117 places below the Eagles but were more than a match for them, and now Wayne Rooney's brother wants another eye-catching tie in the fourth round.