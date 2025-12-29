Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Week 17 slate wraps up Monday night in Atlanta, where the Los Angeles Rams travel east to take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Los Angeles comes in riding a strong stretch of football. The Rams knocked off the Lions recently, stumbled against the Seahawks, and have the Cardinals looming next on the schedule. Overall, they’ve been one of the hotter teams in the league, winning nine of their past 12 contests as they push toward the postseason.

Atlanta’s recent form has been far less consistent. The Falcons picked up wins over the Buccaneers and Cardinals, but those bright spots have been surrounded by struggles, with six losses in their last nine games. After this matchup with the Rams, Atlanta will turn its attention to a divisional clash with the Saints to close things out.

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The Falcons and the Rams play on Monday, December 29, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Atlanta Falcons team news

Kirk Cousins has completed 62.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,415 yards with eight touchdowns against four picks. Kyle Pitts and Drake London have been the focal points of the passing game, combining for 1,691 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Bijan Robinson has also been heavily involved as a receiver with 71 catches.

The Falcons’ run game is averaging 124.7 yards per outing, powered by Robinson’s 1,250 rushing yards and six scores. Defensively, Atlanta is surrendering 24 points and 323.3 yards per game. Kaden Elliss leads the unit with 98 tackles, James Pearce Jr. has racked up 8.5 sacks, and Xavier Watts has picked off three passes.

Falcons Injury Report: Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - IR , Mike Hughes, CB - Questionable , Malik Heath, WR - Questionable , Khadarel Hodge, WR - IR , Bralen Trice, LB - IR

Los Angeles Rams team news

Matthew Stafford has been slinging it at a high level this season, completing 65.7 percent of his throws for 4,179 yards, an eye-popping 40 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. His top targets, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, have been a nightmare for defenses, teaming up for 2,381 receiving yards and 22 scores, while Colby Parkinson has chipped in with 33 catches.

On the ground, the Rams are rolling for 126.3 yards per game, led by Kyren Williams, who has piled up 1,100 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, Los Angeles has been stout, giving up just 19.9 points and 327.1 yards per contest. Nate Landman tops the team with 123 tackles, Byron Young has brought the heat with 11 sacks, and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has snagged three interceptions.

Rams Injury Report: Davante Adams, WR - Questionable , Rob Havenstein, OT - IR , Tyler Higbee, TE - IR , Kevin Dotson, G - Questionable , Quentin Lake, S - IR.

Watch and live stream Falcons vs Rams in the USA

Falcons vs Rams Fantasy Football

Kirk Cousins did enough, and then some, to guide Atlanta past Arizona on Sunday, completing 21 of 35 throws for 197 yards, tossing two touchdowns, and even punching in a score on the ground in the 26-19 victory. It wasn’t spotless, the turnovers put a slight damper on his fantasy day, but Cousins was largely in command and accounted for all three offensive touchdowns. More importantly, he continues to keep the Falcons’ key playmakers fantasy-relevant as the season winds down, which is exactly what managers want this time of year.

As for Bijan Robinson, the breakout hasn’t fully arrived yet, but the warning signs are flashing bright red for defenses. The third-year back has quietly been on a tear, posting four games of 25-plus Half-PPR points over his last six outings. What really jumps off the page is how complete his game has become, 70 or more rushing yards in seven straight games, plus back-to-back performances with 80+ receiving yards. Even with a rugged Rams run defense looming, this offense still revolves around Robinson, and the workload alone makes him a strong bet to deliver again.

Drake London heads into Week 17 as the definition of high risk, high reward. The talent is undeniable and the targets are still there, but last week’s disappearing act, paired with lingering knee issues, has analysts pumping the brakes on any full-blown breakout predictions. He’s firmly in that WR2/WR3 gray area where upside and volatility collide.

On the other sideline, Matthew Stafford continues to author one of the best late-career storylines in the league. Just weeks removed from locking up his first MVP, Stafford has this Rams passing game humming with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams turning defenses inside out. Adams’ availability may be up in the air, but it likely won’t matter much, since Week 10, Atlanta has surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, and Stafford looks more than capable of carving them up under the Monday night lights.

That urgency extends to the Rams’ backfield as well. After last week’s gut-punch loss to Seattle, Los Angeles is clearly pushing all its chips to the center of the table. Kyren Williams played 71% of the snaps, his highest mark since Week 6, a clear sign that he’s the engine they trust most when games matter most. The matchup against Atlanta is fairly neutral for running backs, making Williams a steady play in a high-powered offense, just don’t be shocked if Blake Corum sneaks in to steal a handful of meaningful carries along the way.

Falcons vs Rams Game Predictions

Los Angeles has shown all season that it responds the right way when it gets knocked down. The last time the Rams were on the wrong end of a tough loss, they took their frustration out on Arizona in emphatic fashion, and that trend has held up all year, they’re a perfect 4-0 when bouncing back from a defeat. This feels like another spot where the Rams reset the tone, especially on defense. With Kirk Cousins not known for escaping pressure, expect L.A. to crank up the heat, pile up the sacks, and control the game from start to finish.

Prediction: The Rams dominate up front, force multiple mistakes, and roll to another convincing win, locking up their 12th victory of the season.

Falcons vs Rams Betting Odds

Spread

Rams -8.5 (-104)

Falcons +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Rams -520

Falcons +390

Total

OVER 49.5 (-112)

UNDER 49.5 (-108)

Form

ATL - Form All Arizona Cardinals 19 - 26 Atlanta Falcons W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 - 29 Atlanta Falcons W

Atlanta Falcons 9 - 37 Seattle Seahawks L

New York Jets 27 - 24 Atlanta Falcons L

New Orleans Saints 10 - 24 Atlanta Falcons W LA - Form All Seattle Seahawks 38 - 37 Los Angeles Rams L

Los Angeles Rams 41 - 34 Detroit Lions W

Arizona Cardinals 17 - 45 Los Angeles Rams W

Carolina Panthers 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams L

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Head-to-Head Record

ATL Last 5 matches LA 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Los Angeles Rams 31 - 27 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 37 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 13 - 26 Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams 14 - 42 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 31 - 24 Los Angeles Rams

