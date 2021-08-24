Martial told he has 'gone backwards' at Man Utd as Ferdinand also takes aim at Jones

The former Red Devils star wants to see a French forward deliver on potential and a versatile defender head through the exits

Anthony Martial has "gone backwards" at Manchester United, claims Rio Ferdinand, while Phil Jones has been told that he should have left Old Trafford "ages ago".

With the summer transfer window still open, there is plenty of speculation to be found regarding potential comings and goings in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

France international forward Martial has been the subject of regular rumours, with the 25-year-old still struggling to convince as a central striker in his seventh season with the Red Devils.

What has been said?

Ferdinand is among those looking for much more from Martial, with the former United defender telling his FIVE YouTube channel: "I think the most frustrating thing about him is that he’s actually gone backwards from when he first signed.

"If you’re a player and you look at when he hit the scene with the two goals against Liverpool and you think to yourself, 'Wow what have we signed here?'. He’s not really hit those heights since.

"As a player I’d love to be able to get inside his head and spend time with him. Everyone thinks they can affect someone with a conversation.

"You’d be saying to him, 'Are you actually happy with what you’re doing, are you happy with your trajectory of how it’s going?'.

"Talent wise, from what I’m told from people, I remember Michael Carrick first went in and saw him and said, 'Rio, this kid could be one of the best players on the planet easy, some of the stuff he does in training takes your breath away'.

"But sometimes there are players who are great in training but don’t replicate enough in games. I hope he’s not going down [that route].

‘He’s still young enough to change it by the way but I don’t know what he needs, a rocket, or he needs someone in the changing room to be getting hold of him and demanding standards every single day and every single game."

Does Jones have a Man Utd future?

Another of those to have seen their future called into question is versatile England international Jones, with the 29-year-old failing to make a competitive appearance for United since January 2020.

Ferdinand added on his former team-mate, who has been at Old Trafford since 2011: "He’s taking up a youth team player’s position in that squad right now.

"He’s had too many injuries… I was in the same team as Phil Jones, he came from Blackburn as a young kid, everyone was saying he was going to be this great player.

"Huge potential but injuries have absolutely annihilated his career and then confidence issues at certain times as well.

"He’s never been able to fully establish himself in the team. Whether it’s injuries, lack of form, lack of confidence.

"I think he should’ve gone ages ago. He should’ve gone before Chris Smalling went. Find a new club and play some football.

"I am baffled at how he’s still been given a new deal at the club given his past few years at the club. It just doesn’t make sense to me how you get a new deal.

"I remember back in the day you’d have to do some absolute graft to get a new deal. You’d have to be putting in performances, you’d have to be a vital member of the team. Phil Jones isn’t that."

