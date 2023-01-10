Man Utd-linked Dani Olmo admits Barcelona 'will always be a home' but insists he's 'not tied to Spain' amid transfer talk

Man Utd-linked Dani Olmo admits Barcelona will "always be a home", but the RB Leipzig star insists that he is not "tied" to a transfer back to Spain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Leipzig forward is a product of Barca's famed La Masia academy, where he spent more than six years until he left for Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16. Barca were tipped to re-sign Olmo during Ronald Koeman's stint as manager but the financial problems at the club reportedly prevented a deal from going through. Olmo still hopes for a homecoming at some point due to family ties in Catalonia.

WHAT THEY SAID: When queried about his feelings for Barcelona, in an interview with Bild, the 24-year-old admitted: "I played there for six years when I was young. It will always be a home for me. A lot of my friends from the national team play there. I want to come back sometime, it will be great (to Spain). Spain is my country, my league. My family and friends live there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olmo's contract with RB Leipzig is set to end in the summer of 2024 and he is yet to agree an extension. It has been reported that Manchester United have tabled an offer for the Spaniard on the back of his impressive displays at the 2022 World Cup, in what was an otherwise disappointing campaign for La Roja. Olmo says he is keeping his options open with regard to his next move and is not necessarily bound for a return to his homeland. "But I'm not just tied to Spain. The most important thing for me is to play in a club where I feel wanted and important," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR OLMO? The forward will return to competitive action for Leipzig in a Bundesliga fixture against champions Bayern Munich on January 20.