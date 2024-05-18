Paris Brunner: Borussia Dortmund's prolific 'problem child' & Germany U17 hero who faces an uncertain future

The 18-year-old has been unstoppable at youth level, but ill discipline could be the biggest barrier to his success with BVB

When you cast an eye over Paris Brunner's outrageous statistics throughout the age grades at Borussia Dortmund, you begin to question why the 18-year-old attacker is yet to make his first-team debut at a club famed for developing some of the best young players around. The teenager has scored 20 goals in 22 appearances in the Under-19 Bundesliga this season, but a senior breakthrough doesn't seem to be forthcoming.

However, if you delve into the young forward's off-field indiscretions, things become a little clearer; the teenager was suspended indefinitely last year, leaving Dortmund questioning his future with them, and he fell foul of the club again just over a month later when a first-team opportunity presented itself.

Labelled a 'problem child' in the media, there is no questioning Brunner's ability on the pitch - something he has demonstrated at international level in collecting U17 European Championship and World Cup winner's medals and continues to show in the academy.

But as his contract runs down, his future is in the balance. Get to know a player who risks ruining his reputation before he has even made a name for himself...