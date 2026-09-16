How to get Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Mainz 05 take on Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the MEWA Arena in Mainz.

Across their last two Bundesliga encounters, Bayer 04 Leverkusen edged out 1. FSV Mainz 05 in a high-scoring 4-3 thriller on October 18, 2025. Their most recent meeting on February 28, 2026, ended in a tightly contested 1-1 draw at the BayArena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga kick-off?

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at the MEWA Arena in Mainz on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

How to buy Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga match, follow these standard steps through official and primary channels:

1. Official Mainz 05 Online Ticket Shop (For Home Section Seats)

Mainz 05 typically opens ticket sales first to club members and season ticket holders. If high demand leaves remaining inventory, a general public sale opens closer to matchday.

2. Official Bayer Leverkusen Online Ticket Shop (For Away Section Seats)

If you are supporting Bayer Leverkusen, visit the official Bayer 04 Leverkusen web ticket shop. Away ticket sales for Leverkusen often require signing into an active Bayer 04 account or verifying through a digital queue system. Away allocations are offered first to Bayer 04 club members and season ticket holders.

Authorized Hospitality Partners: Official hospitality options (including premium seating, lounge access, and catering) can be secured through official club hospitality desks or authorized travel providers.

How much do Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga fixture vary depending on seat location, purchasing channel, and category tier.

Home End (Mainz 05): Expect prices between €14 and €18 for standard adult entry in the standing sections.

Standing Room Tickets ( Stehplatz ) Away End (Leverkusen Supporters): Away standing tickets in Blocks H and I generally range from €15 to €19 . Concession Rates: Discounted tickets for students, seniors, and youth typically cost between €11 and €14 .

Seated Tickets ( Sitzplatz ) Goal-Line Stands ( Hintertor ): Seats behind the goals range from €28 to €38 depending on the row and view quality. Main & Back Stands ( Haupttribüne / Gegengerade ): Side-line seats generally cost between €42 and €65 for standard Category B/A Bundesliga fixtures. Corner Sections ( Ecke ): Seating in the corner blocks typically falls between €32 and €42 .

Special Categories Child / Youth Discounts: Tickets for children under 14 usually range between €8 and €18 across standard seating areas. VIP & Hospitality: Premium seating with lounge access and catering starts at around €180 to €280 per seat.

Resale Market Prices ( Zweitmarkt & Secondary Platforms) Official Ticket Exchange ( Zweitmarkt ): Seats sold through the official club exchange are capped at face value plus a nominal service fee (typically €1 to €3 extra).



Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Form

Mainz 05 come into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 victory over Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga. Earlier in that run, they beat VfB Krieschow 9-0 in the DFB-Pokal and won friendlies against AFC Bournemouth and Paris FC, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Paderborn. Across those five matches, Mainz scored 18 goals and conceded just one.

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin, which followed the damaging 2-3 opening-day defeat to Elversberg. Leverkusen also won 4-0 at Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB-Pokal and beat Newcastle United 2-1 in pre-season, but lost to Nottingham Forest. They scored 12 goals and conceded eight across the five games.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played at the BayArena in the Bundesliga on 28 February 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leverkusen hold a slight edge with three wins to Mainz's one, with one draw. Leverkusen have scored nine goals across those encounters, while Mainz have scored seven.