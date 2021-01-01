Germany appoint Flick on deal through to 2024 as World Cup winner Low starts long goodbye

A coach severing ties with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will inherit the reins of the national team after this summer's European Championship

Germany have confirmed the appointment of Hansi Flick as their next manager on a deal through to 2024, with the ex-Bayern Munich boss set to succeed World Cup winner Joachim Low.

The German football association (DFB) learned in March that it would be in the market for a new coach, with a man who carried them to the top of the global game in 2014 preparing to walk away on the back of this summer's European Championship.

An obvious candidate for a demanding role became available when it was revealed that change would also be taking place at the Allianz Arena, with Flick severing ties with Bayern after guiding them to a ninth successive Bundesliga title in 2020-21.

What has been said?

Flick told the DFB's official website of taking on the challenge of managing his country's national side: "It all went surprisingly quickly for me with the signature, but I am very happy to be able to work as national coach from autumn onwards.

"The season has just ended and the two years at Bayern Munich were amazing. The team spirit and the attitude of the players were outstanding, and I'll take a lot with me that will continue to shape my work.

"I'm really looking forward to it because I can see the great quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany. That's why we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism, for example the European Championship at home in 2024.

"In addition, I know from experience that in Oliver Bierhoff I have a strong, trustworthy partner by my side who works behind the team, so that the team, we trainers and staff can get started without a long start-up time.

"I am also looking forward to contributing my ideas, and ideas beyond the national team to the academy and the other national teams.

"The important thing now is not what will happen in September - I will speak in detail in August - but the upcoming European Championship, for which I wish Jogi Low, Marcus Sorg , Andy Kopke and the team the greatest possible success. Jogi Low has more than deserved a big end to his career as national coach."

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB director of national teams and academy, added on securing Flick's signature: "I am very proud that we have succeeded in appointing Hansi Flick to the post of national coach.

"He was, from the start, at the top of my wish list. I have known and appreciate the human and professional qualities of Hansi Flick since our many successful years together with the national team.

"During his time at Bayern Munich he showed where he can lead a team as head coach. We quickly came to an agreement on the cooperation and future tasks.

"It was important for me to create clarity before the start of the European Championship. We have one big common goal: back to the top."

Flick's career to this point

Flick's contract will start on July 1, following the end of a rescheduled Euros.

Low had initially been due to remain in his post until 2022, but has taken the decision to end that agreement early.

Flick will now be stepping up into the top job, having previously worked alongside his predecessor as an assistant between 2006 and 2014.

After a World Cup triumph in Brazil, Flick took over as the DFB's sporting director. He left the association by mutual agreement after 11 years in 2017, but is now preparing for a return.

In club football, the 56-year-old joined Niko Kovac's coaching team at Bayern in the summer of 2019.

He inherited the first-team reins in November of that year and did enough during a spell as interim coach to earn a three-year contract.

Treble glory was enjoyed in 2019-20 as Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League crowns were secured, with Flick being named UEFA Men's Coach of the Year.

However, he spend just one more campaign in Bavaria, which delivered more domestic glory, before opting to take on a new challenge - with Julian Nagelsmann set to fill his shoes in Munich.

