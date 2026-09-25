Galatasaray take on Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul.

FC Barcelona hold the upper hand in their historical head-to-head record, boasting five wins across eight Champions League meetings between the two sides. Galatasaray's lone Champions League victory over the Catalan giants came in November 1994, when they earned a memorable 2–1 win on home soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Galatasaray vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Galatasaray vs Barcelona Champions League kick-off?

Galatasaray vs Barcelona kicks off at the Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

How to buy Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, follow these standard steps:

1. Official Club Box Office

Sabah FK Official Ticketing: Check Sabah FK's official website or local ticketing partners in Baku, Azerbaijan (such as iTicket.az). As the host club, they manage primary sales for home sectors at the stadium.

Slavia Prague Away Section: If you are supporting Slavia Prague, away section tickets are distributed through Slavia Prague's official fan club or member portal.

How much do Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague UEFA Champions League fixture on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

Standard / Category 4: Starting around €60 to €100 per ticket through official sales or early listing entry levels.

Category 2 & Category 1: Typically ranges from €150 to €350 per ticket depending on stadium location and line-of-sight.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Champions League: Everything you need to know

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Form

Galatasaray have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding six in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Super Lig win over Kocaelispor on September 13. Their only defeat in this period came in the Champions League, a 3-1 loss to Sporting CP on September 9. Prior to that, they beat Istanbul Basaksehir 3-2 away from home in the Super Lig.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent fixture was a 4-2 LaLiga win at Levante on September 13. Before that, they beat Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League and Valencia 5-0 in LaLiga. Flick's side have shown a consistent ability to score in high volumes regardless of competition or opponent.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2022, when Barcelona won 2-1 at Galatasaray's ground in the UEFA Europa League. The return leg at Camp Nou ended 0-0. Prior to that, all three recorded head-to-head fixtures between the sides took place in the 2002-03 UEFA Champions League group stage, with Barcelona winning all three — including a 2-0 win in Istanbul and a 3-1 win at Camp Nou. Across the five meetings in the dataset, Barcelona have won four and the sides have drawn once, with Galatasaray yet to record a victory.